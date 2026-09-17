Yolanda Wallace Announces 20 Year Real Estate Career Milestone With More Than $100 Million in Sales Volume

Yolanda Wallace, a California REALTOR® affiliated with Coldwell Banker Envision, marks more than 20 years in the real estate industry, with a reported career sales volume exceeding $100 million and more than 200 homes sold. Based in Huntington Beach, California, Wallace’s professional background includes residential real estate, coastal properties, and investment related transactions across Southern California and other markets.

Wallace holds California Department of Real Estate license number 01897591. Her career milestone reflects more than two decades of professional activity in a field that includes residential sales, property investment, financing, and real estate related decision making.

The reported production figures, provided for this announcement, represent the company’s stated career totals.

A Childhood Introduction to Real Estate

Wallace’s connection to real estate began during childhood. At seven years old, she accompanied her father to a meeting with a lender. Her father spoke Spanish, while many of the discussions involving lenders, tax officials, tenants, and document signings took place in English.

Wallace often sat beside him, translating and helping him navigate those conversations. These early experiences introduced her to the practical aspects of property ownership and real estate transactions.

The exposure continued through meetings involving financing, property taxes, tenants, and other matters associated with property ownership. Wallace’s early involvement preceded her eventual career in real estate by several years.

Her professional background later developed into residential property sales and related real estate activities.

Professional Background and Career Development

Wallace has worked in real estate for more than 20 years and has reported closing more than 200 homes during that period. Her stated career sales volume exceeds $100 million across the properties represented in the announcement.

She is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Envision in Huntington Beach and holds California DRE #01897591.

Her professional activities include residential real estate, coastal luxury properties, ocean view homes, investment real estate, and the evaluation of distressed or dated properties.

Wallace’s career has also included exposure to real estate investing and mortgage note ownership through Wallace Consulting, a business operated with her husband.

The combination of residential sales and investment related activities forms part of the professional background associated with her real estate career.

California Markets and Coastal Property Focus

Wallace is based in Huntington Beach, California, and works in markets throughout Orange County and surrounding Southern California communities.

The areas identified in her professional profile include Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Corona del Mar, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Garden Grove, Fullerton, Orange, and Santa Ana.

Her stated property focus includes coastal luxury and ocean view homes. These properties can involve considerations such as beach proximity, views, lot positioning, and property maintenance.

Wallace’s real estate activities also extend to markets outside California, according to the business information provided for this announcement.

Real Estate Experience Across Family and Investment Activities

Wallace’s professional background includes residential property sales as well as exposure to real estate investment and mortgage related transactions.

Her husband has nearly 50 years of real estate investing experience, according to the information provided. His activities include investments in notes and mortgages across out of state markets.

Together, they operate Wallace Consulting. The business has contributed to Wallace’s exposure to mortgage notes, interest payments, property acquisition, and resale strategies.

Her husband’s background also includes service as a firefighter and fire chief in South Pasadena and Lynnwood. He continues to teach online through Rio Hondo College.

Wallace’s experience in residential sales and investment related activities forms part of the professional background she brings to her real estate career.

Career Milestone and Professional Information

Wallace’s reported career figures include more than 20 years in real estate, over 200 homes sold, and more than $100 million in career sales volume.

She is affiliated with Coldwell Banker Envision and holds California DRE #01897591.

Her primary Southern California markets include Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Corona del Mar, Seal Beach, Long Beach, and Anaheim, with additional activity across surrounding communities.

The announcement identifies her professional focus as coastal luxury, ocean view properties, residential real estate, investment properties, and pre-sale property preparation.

Production figures are per data provided for this announcement.

About Yolanda Wallace

Yolanda Wallace is a Huntington Beach-based California REALTOR® with Coldwell Banker Envision, serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Orange County and surrounding Southern California markets. With more than 20 years of experience, 200+ homes sold, and over $100 million in career volume, she specializes in coastal luxury, ocean-view properties, residential sales, investment real estate, and pre-sale preparation. Her connection to real estate began in childhood while translating for her Spanish-speaking father during property-related meetings and transactions.

Learn more at CallYolandaWallace.com , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and X . Email directly to info@callyolandawallace.com .