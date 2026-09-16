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Ferryweather.com Launches Platform Translating Marine Forecasts Into Passenger Comfort Guidance

ByEthan Lin

Sep 16, 2026

Ferrygogo B.V. has launched FerryWeather, a digital tool that tracks live sea conditions across major ferry routes and converts wave height, wave period and wind data into plain-language guidance for passengers. The platform is designed to help travellers understand what marine forecasts mean for their crossing before they board, turning complex meteorological data into practical, route-specific comfort guidance.

The service, available at Ferryweather.com, draws on wave height, wave period and wind metrics from marine forecast models and adjusts its guidance according to vessel type, distinguishing how identical sea conditions may affect large conventional ro-pax ferries differently from fast catamarans or smaller passenger craft. This ship-size context is intended to give travellers a clearer sense of how a forecast will translate into the actual experience of a crossing.

Coverage extends across key sea areas including the English Channel, the Irish Sea, the North Sea and the Aegean Sea, with detailed short-range forecasts alongside five-day maritime trend indicators. The Weather context for ferry passengers page sets out how the platform interprets marine model data, alongside guidance on preparing for motion sickness and understanding what to expect onboard during rougher conditions. FerryWeather presents its forecasts as an interpretation of marine model data intended to help passengers prepare for a crossing, and it directs travellers to their ferry operator for official sailing status, delays or cancellations.

“Marine forecasts contain a lot of useful information, but most ferry passengers do not know what a 1.5-metre wave or a 20-knot wind will actually mean once they are onboard,” said Jochem Vroom, co-founder of Ferrygogo B.V., which operates FerryWeather. “FerryWeather is designed to bridge that gap by translating the forecast into practical guidance about the crossing passengers can expect.”

About Ferryweather.com

FerryWeather.com helps ferry passengers understand what weather and sea conditions may mean for their crossing, translating marine forecasts into practical guidance on waves, wind and onboard comfort. Operated by Ferrygogo B.V., the platform covers major ferry routes and sea areas across Europe and beyond, offering live forecasts, vessel motion context and route-specific travel advice.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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