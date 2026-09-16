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MPS UK Reaches Around 600 Managed Print Contracts as Business Continues to Grow

ByEthan Lin

Sep 16, 2026

Managed Print Solutions Ltd (MPS UK) has grown its managed print contract base to around 600 in 2026, up from approximately 400 in 2025, as UK organisations increasingly consolidate their workplace technology needs with a single provider. The High Wycombe and London-based company has expanded its team from one founding employee in December 2022 to 11 staff, reflecting sustained demand across its widening range of services.

Originally established to provide managed print services, printer and photocopier leasing and print management, MPS UK now also delivers managed IT support, cyber security and telecoms. This broader offering allows organisations to bring multiple workplace technology requirements together under one provider, an approach detailed on the Managed Print Services from MPS UK page.

The company attributes part of its service reputation to its operational standards, including approximately 98.5% service uptime and an emergency response typically within four hours. Customer calls are answered directly by staff rather than through an automated IVR system, a detail the company highlights as central to its service model. Further information on how the business manages document workflows and print output is available through its Print Management service, built on PaperCut software.

“Reaching around 600 managed print contracts is an important milestone for MPS UK and reflects the growth we have experienced since launching in 2022. As the business has grown, our focus has remained on providing responsive, personal service while expanding the support we can offer across print, IT, cyber security and telecoms,” said John Rivett-Carnac, Managing Director-Managed Print Solutions LTD.

MPS UK supports organisations across the United Kingdom from its two office hubs, working with businesses of varying sizes seeking to manage print fleets, IT infrastructure, telecoms and cyber security requirements through a single point of contact. More detail on the company’s full range of services is available via Managed Print Solutions, which outlines its approach to workplace technology management.

The company’s expansion from a single-employee operation to an 11-strong team in less than four years reflects the growth of the business as it has developed from a managed print specialist into a broader workplace technology provider.

About Managed Print Solutions Ltd

Managed Print Solutions Ltd (MPS UK) is a UK provider of managed print services, printer and photocopier leasing, print management, managed IT, cyber security and telecoms solutions. Operating from offices in High Wycombe and London, the company helps organisations reduce costs, improve productivity, and manage their workplace technology more efficiently through responsive support and solutions tailored to their requirements.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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