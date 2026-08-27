It’s Your Story to Tell Announces Megan Babcock’s New Mental Health Coaching Credential

It’s Your Story to Tell , a nonprofit providing education, coaching, programs, and resources focused on mental and emotional wellness, healthier relationships, personal growth, and human flourishing, announced a new professional milestone for founder and president Megan Babcock. Babcock has become a Board Certified Master Mental Health Coach through the Board of Christian Coaching, adding to her existing training and experience as a Board Certified Holistic Wellness Nurse Coach.

The credential represents another step in Babcock’s ongoing commitment to professional and leadership development. Rather than pursuing additional education solely as a collection of credentials, she continues to develop her knowledge and skills with the goal of strengthening how she serves individuals, organizations, and communities through It’s Your Story to Tell.

Babcock’s additional training deepens her understanding of mental and emotional health, trauma, crisis, neuroscience, brain health, and human flourishing. These areas complement the nonprofit’s focus on helping people understand patterns that may be keeping them stuck, strengthen their relationships, and move forward with greater clarity, confidence, and connection.

A Leadership Approach Grounded in Continued Learning

Babcock is a bestselling author, speaker, podcast host, and award winning transformation coach whose work centers on helping women uncover hidden relational patterns that can influence how they communicate, respond, and relate to others. Her coaching focuses on helping women develop greater confidence, establish healthier boundaries, and build stronger relationships in marriage, parenting, leadership, and life.

Her professional development is closely connected to this work. As founder and president, Babcock continues to expand her understanding of the factors that influence human behavior, relationships, emotional responses, and personal growth. The additional education provides another layer of knowledge that can inform the education, coaching, programs, and resources offered through the nonprofit.

Babcock’s approach is built around helping individuals slow down and become more curious about the patterns behind their reactions. Her coaching encourages clients to recognize what may be happening beneath the surface, consider intentional responses, and develop practical strategies for navigating relationships and challenging circumstances.

One framework Babcock uses in her coaching is The Unstuck Key™, a three question method designed to help individuals become more aware of what is happening when they feel activated. The approach is intended to help clients move from overwhelm and automatic reactions toward greater calm, clarity, and confidence.

Expanding Access Through Coaching and Education

The professional development of Babcock also supports a broader nonprofit model that extends beyond individual coaching. Through It’s Your Story to Tell, individuals and communities can access education, coaching, programs, and resources addressing personal growth, relationships, emotional wellness, and human flourishing.

In addition to Babcock’s coaching, individuals can connect with other qualified coaches through the Christian Coach Collective. The collective provides opportunities for people to find a coach whose experience and approach align with their individual needs and goals.

The Transformation Academy provides additional resources for people continuing their personal development. Its offerings include free courses, workshops, Bible studies, and book studies designed to support people as they work through areas of growth and change.

The Transformation Academy also includes Sacred Pathways, a walking mentorship program that provides content three times a week. The program encourages participants to engage in somatic practices, cultivate curiosity, and deepen their awareness as they continue growing and work toward their next level of personal transformation.

Relationship Focused Coaching

Babcock’s current coaching work also includes Relationship Response™ Coaching, which focuses on helping individuals pause, become curious about their responses, and intentionally choose ways of communicating and responding that can strengthen relationships.

The coaching experience includes a private 90 minute session focused on an area where a client feels stuck, personalized guidance to identify patterns that may be contributing to the situation, and a practical action plan for moving forward. Voice message support is also available during the month following the session.

The approach reflects Babcock’s broader focus on helping women develop a lifelong way of responding to difficult moments. Rather than concentrating solely on a particular circumstance, her coaching seeks to help clients understand patterns that may continue to appear across relationships, leadership, family life, and other areas.

Client Experiences Reflect the Coaching Approach

Testimonials from coaching clients describe the value of having support while navigating difficult circumstances. One client identified as B.W. described the impact of having access to coaching during moments when a trigger was occurring rather than waiting until a later session.

“What has made the biggest impact for me is having access to coaching during the moments that matter most,” B.W. shared. The client described learning to slow down, process what was happening, and make intentional choices instead of reacting from old patterns. B.W. also noted that the coaching provided practical tools and action plans that could be applied in everyday life.

Another client, identified as A.H., described Babcock’s approach as centered on listening, thoughtful questions, and carefully selected guidance. A.H. said Babcock encouraged a slower response to difficult circumstances and emphasized seeking God and developing greater trust.

A third client, identified as R.M., described Babcock as an empathetic listener who provided space to express an honest version of herself. R.M. said the coaching helped create a clearer vision for the future and supported a shift from limiting beliefs toward more purposeful thoughts.

Continuing Development to Strengthen the Mission

For It’s Your Story to Tell, Babcock’s latest credential is part of a larger commitment to continued learning and responsible leadership. Her ongoing education is intended to deepen the knowledge she brings to the nonprofit while supporting the development of resources that address the needs of the people and communities it serves.

The organization’s work continues to bring together coaching, education, mentorship, and community resources. Through these offerings, It’s Your Story to Tell seeks to create opportunities for individuals to better understand themselves and their relationships, develop practical tools for growth, and move forward with greater clarity and confidence.

Information about Megan Babcock, her coaching approach, and It’s Your Story to Tell is available at itsyourstorytotell.com . Additional information about Babcock is available through her Megan Babcock profile .

About It’s Your Story to Tell

It’s Your Story to Tell is a nonprofit organization founded by Megan Babcock that provides education, coaching, programs, and resources focused on mental and emotional wellness, healthier relationships, personal growth, and human flourishing. Babcock is a bestselling author, speaker, podcast host, and award winning transformation coach. Her work focuses on helping women uncover hidden relational patterns, communicate with confidence, build healthier relationships, and flourish in marriage, parenting, leadership, and life.

The organization shares educational and community content through its website and social media channels, including Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn , and TikTok . For inquiries, Megan Babcock can be reached at megan@itsyourstorytotell.com .