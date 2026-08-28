Spring & Stitch (TM) Introduces a New Era of Active Furniture for Modern Families

According to The Currency, in 2024, multigenerational households made up 17% of home purchases, and half of Gen Xers who care for their parents also have a child under the age of 18. This means that for these families, every bit of space is precious, and belongings, fixtures, furniture, etc., must be purposeful.

Most households with young children typically opt for brightly colored toys or bulky pieces of play equipment, but these can be problematic. Not only do they stick out in a home’s decor, but they also take up valuable space.

Families are now looking for furniture that encourages movement in their household while still fitting naturally into their living spaces. This was a niche that was relatively unnoticed and unfilled until Spring & Stitch™ created its active furniture pieces.

This company is helping define this trend with its Original Trampoline Ottoman™, which is a commercial-grade indoor rebounder. What sets it apart from traditional trampoline products is that it’s concealed within a beautifully upholstered ottoman.

The Bounder™ is created to function as a regular ottoman during everyday life when it has its cushioned topper in place. This allows busy families to store things, sit, and rest their feet as they eat, spend time together, watch TV, or do any other group activities. When the children are ready to get movement in, they simply take the cushioned topper off, and The Bounder™ becomes an active play surface.

This concept reflects the shift in parents’ views toward children’s spaces. Traditional households would separate play equipment from the rest of the home, but active furniture such as The Bounder™ from Spring & Stitch integrates movement into everyday environments. This is hugely advantageous for families that are trying to reduce clutter without sacrificing opportunities for active play.

Parents shouldn’t have to choose between a home that looks beautiful and a home where their kids can move and play. Spring & Stitch combines the best of both worlds with the idea that play furniture can be functional and thoughtfully designed to genuinely belong in the living room.

The Bounder™ is available in two sizes: 36″ and 40″. The larger one is family-sized and can fit in regular living rooms. Those in apartments won’t have to worry about noise complaints, either, as the product is virtually silent.

There are designer upholstery options, and all orders are handmade to order in the USA.

Also, busy families don’t have to spend endless hours putting together The Bounder™. It can be assembled in around 5 minutes, which means that households can start using it almost immediately.