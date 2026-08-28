Monitask Expands Chromebook Beta to Help Teams Capture Billable Work Across Devices

PORTLAND, Ore. – August 27, 2026 – Monitask , a workforce analytics and time-tracking software provider, today announced expanded availability of its Chromebook beta for organizations managing remote, hybrid and mixed-device teams.

The beta is designed to bring employees using ChromeOS into the same project reporting process as colleagues working on other operating systems. Participating employees can access Monitask through a Chrome extension, record work hours and associate their time with assigned projects.

One Reporting Workflow Across Different Devices

Managers can review submitted work records through Monitask’s web-based dashboard without installing the employee application on their own devices.

The Chromebook beta addresses a practical reporting gap for businesses whose employees do not all use the same operating system. When part of a team records time through a separate process, project reports can become fragmented and require additional reconciliation.

Bringing Chromebook users into the same reporting environment can provide organizations with:

More complete project time records across mixed-device teams.

across mixed-device teams. Fewer manual reconciliation steps when preparing client invoices.

when preparing client invoices. Clearer workload information for resource and capacity planning.

Connecting Productivity Data With Business Results

Accurate time records are particularly important for agencies, outsourcing providers, consulting firms and other project-based businesses. Unrecorded hours can affect billing documentation, workload calculations and assessments of project profitability.

Organizations evaluating the beta can incorporate recorded hours into their existing time tracking software workflows. Managers can review time by employee and project and use the records when preparing internal reports or client billing documentation.

Consolidating records from different devices also allows organizations to apply workforce analytics to a more complete set of project information. Managers can examine how work hours are distributed, identify potential workload imbalances and compare recorded time with planned capacity.

“Work time should not disappear from a project report because a team member uses a different operating system,” said Thomas Simon, marketing manager at Monitask. “The Chromebook beta is intended to help mixed-device teams maintain more consistent project records while giving Monitask practical feedback about ChromeOS workflows.”

Chromebook Beta Availability

The beta expands the range of devices that can participate in a Monitask workspace. The company also provides employee applications for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android and iOS, while managers can access team information through the centralized online dashboard.

Monitask is inviting beta participants to provide feedback on installation, project selection, daily time recording and compatibility across Chromebook configurations. The feedback will be used to evaluate the ChromeOS experience and identify areas requiring further development.

Because the Chromebook application remains in beta, its functionality and performance may change. Organizations should test it with a limited user group and evaluate it against internal security, privacy, compliance and reporting requirements before wider deployment.