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Similia Now Lets Homeopaths Search the Repertory in Everyday Patient Language, Removing the Memorisation Barrier

ByEthan Lin

Aug 28, 2026

Similia, a browser-based homeopathy software platform, announces the addition of semantic search standard on every account, including free ones, so a phrase a patient might actually say maps to rubrics compiled more than a century ago.

For most of the profession’s history, repertory skill began with memorisation. A practitioner had to know how a symptom was catalogued before they could look it up, which meant the tool rewarded years spent with the book and slowed everyone else down. Students carried the heaviest cost. Similia inverts the order: the case goes in as it was described in the consulting room, and the software returns the classical rubrics that correspond to it.

“A patient does not arrive saying she has a rubric,” said Marco Ruggeri, founder of Similia. “She says a tight band is squeezing her temples. For most of the last century, the practitioner had to translate that sentence before the repertory would answer. We removed that step, and what surprised us is how much it changed the way students learn, not only how fast experienced homeopaths work.”

The company was founded in 2024 and reports more than 4,000 practitioners on the platform. Its repertory software runs in the browser on any device, carries 14 repertories, and is available in 18 languages, putting the same search behaviour in front of French, German, Hindi and Japanese speakers drawing on the same classical sources.

Ruggeri describes the tools as support for clinical judgment rather than a substitute for it, and the company is explicit that its platform is a professional reference tool and not medical advice. The question the team is working on next is whether language-first search changes what practitioners find, not only how quickly they find it.

About Similia

Similia is a browser-based homeopathy platform for qualified practitioners and students, combining a classical repertory and materia medica library with semantic search that reads everyday clinical language. Founded in 2024 and available in 18 languages, it is used by more than 4,000 practitioners worldwide.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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