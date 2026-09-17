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Mr. Alex Jewelry Launches Say Yes For Less Certified Engagement Ring Initiative Nationwide

ByEthan Lin

Sep 17, 2026

Mr. Alex Jewelry, a Miami-based custom fine jewelry and luxury watch house, announced the nationwide launch of “Say Yes for Less,” an initiative offering 40 percent off its collection of IGI-certified engagement rings and 30 percent off matching wedding bands. The campaign is effective immediately and gives couples access to independently graded diamonds alongside a set of standard finishing services included with each purchase.

Every ring in the collection carries an independent grading certificate from the International Gemological Institute, verifying diamond cut, color, clarity, and carat weight before it leaves the workshop. The engagement rings span solitaire, halo, hidden-halo, pavé, and three-stone settings, each available in 14k gold, 18k gold, or platinum, with matching bands offered for both partners as part of the wedding band special promotion.

Purchases made during the promotion include nationwide shipping, custom engraving, and a resize completed within the first year, all provided at no additional cost, alongside standard warranty coverage. Financing is available at checkout, and each ring is produced within one to 14 days of order. Couples seeking a distinct design, such as the 3 carat marquise diamond ring, can also work with the company’s in-house design team to build a piece around a personal concept or an existing stone.

Leo Dahan of Mr. Alex Jewelry said the initiative reflects the company’s approach to pairing certified quality with accessible pricing. “A certified diamond engagement ring should not force a couple to choose between verified gemstone quality and their personal budget,” Dahan said. The full collection, along with details on financing and custom design requests, is available online at Mr Alex Jewelers.

The company built the promotion around its broader production model, which relies on in-house design and manufacturing to keep turnaround times short while maintaining independent certification on every stone. That structure, according to the company, allows it to extend the promotion across the full range of styles and metals rather than a limited selection.

About Mr. Alex Jewelry

Mr. Alex Jewelry is a custom fine jewelry and luxury watch house located in downtown Miami, Florida. With more than 20 years of expertise in the jewelry business, the company designs and crafts engagement rings, wedding bands, diamond jewelry, and bespoke pieces made to each client’s specifications.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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