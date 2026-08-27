The Hearing Space moves to Roundhay, North Leeds

The Hearing Space , is pleased to announce its relocation to Roundhay, North Leeds. The move will enable the facility to provide patients a superior experience each time they visit.

Clinical Director at The Hearing Space, Paul Shaw, said the following about the move:

“Four years after opening, The Hearing Space has moved to a brand new audiology practice in Roundhay, North Leeds. This new location offers patients better facilities, easier parking and easier access. It means we can continue to provide expert hearing solutions for the people of North Leeds and beyond.”

The Hearing Space will continue to offer its range of approved services at the new Roundhay location. Patients can get access to:

Safe earwax removal

Hearing tests

Treatment for tinnitus

The latest hearing technology

The clinic will also continue to offer children’s hearing tests, thanks to their paediatric audiology expertise. The goal is to provide families with peace of mind so their child can benefit from continued speech development and gain confidence in the classroom. The Hearing Space provides a professional yet friendly hearing test environment, providing families with clear answers on the state of their child’s hearing plus tailored support.

The Hearing Space offers hearing protection and swim moulds. Hearing protection buffers the inner and middle ears against excessive sounds, protecting their fine structures and allowing them to operate healthily for longer, reducing the risk of tinnitus.

Those most at risk of noise-induced hearing loss include:

High-profile musicians and professional DJs

People who use firearms

Workers using heavy machinery

Motor sports enthusiasts

Those concerned about their hearing should book an appointment at The Hearing Space’s clinic in Roundhay.

The Hearing Space’s success is built on a high level of care quality, and recognition by ENT and audiology professionals across the city of Leeds. Shaw himself was a student in Leeds in the late 1980s but developed tinnitus after attending music events. This led him to study audiology and work as a specialist paediatric audiologist in the NHS before becoming an audiology lecturer.

For more information about The Hearing Space, use the contact details below: