The Remarkable Agency Expands Full-Funnel Growth Services for SaaS, AI and Subscription Companies

The Remarkable Agency has expanded its offering for established SaaS, AI and subscription businesses that have outgrown fragmented marketing tactics. The firm now runs paid acquisition, performance creative, search and AI-search optimization, conversion optimization, lifecycle marketing and fractional marketing leadership as one connected growth system rather than as separate engagements.

The timing reflects a shift in how growth-stage companies are forced to compete. Paid channels have matured and grown more expensive, while AI has sharply lowered the cost of building software. More products now reach launch, fewer of them are clearly differentiated, and the weight has moved onto positioning and onto the system that carries it to market.

“Companies don’t need more random marketing activity. They need the major growth levers working together,” said Alex Montas, founder of The Remarkable Agency. “Acquisition channels are becoming more mature and competitive, while AI is making it easier than ever to build products and software. That makes differentiated marketing more important, not less. The companies that win will be the ones that understand why customers should choose them and can turn that differentiation into a predictable system for growth.”

The agency is built on a different talent structure than the traditional junior-heavy model. Its senior marketers average approximately 15 years of experience, and most spent the bulk of their careers in-house on the brand side rather than exclusively within agencies. That bench is supported by AI-enabled performance creative workflows designed to research, produce, test and optimize faster while keeping senior judgment at the center of the work.

Montas founded the agency after more than 20 years leading growth, marketing, product and strategy across media, subscription and technology businesses. The expanded model targets companies with real traction that need several marketing disciplines pulling in the same direction to reach their next stage.

The Remarkable Agency

The Remarkable Agency is a growth marketing agency working with SaaS, product-led, AI and subscription companies across paid media, performance creative, conversion optimization, lifecycle marketing and fractional marketing leadership.