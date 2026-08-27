Medita Kitchen Launches Fresh High-Protein Mediterranean Meal Prep for NY and NJ Customers

Medita Kitchen has officially launched a fresh, chef-prepared, high-protein meal-prep delivery service designed to bring authentic Mediterranean dining directly to households throughout New Jersey and select regions of New York. Founded by home cook and culinary instructor Irina Chernyavsky, the culinary service offers convenient, restaurant-quality dinners cooked from scratch with clean, wholesome ingredients, all without requiring a recurring subscription.

Medita Kitchen was established to solve the everyday struggle busy individuals and families face when trying to balance nutritious eating with full schedules. Rather than treating Mediterranean cuisine as a restrictive diet, the service embraces traditional, time-tested cooking principles centered on lean proteins, abundant produce, legumes, whole grains, fresh herbs, and pure olive oil.

All meals are prepared in small batches out of a licensed commercial kitchen in Orange, New Jersey. Dishes are safely chilled immediately after cooking to maintain flavor, texture, and nutritional value, and are delivered fresh, never frozen, ready to heat and enjoy in minutes.

The service provides flexible ordering tailored to varied dietary needs and lifestyles:

Curated dinners: Customers can order curated four-dinner sets featuring premium protein sources such as wild-caught fish, slow-braised lamb, and chicken souvlaki paired with whole grains and roasted vegetables.

Customers can order curated four-dinner sets featuring premium protein sources such as wild-caught fish, slow-braised lamb, and chicken souvlaki paired with whole grains and roasted vegetables. Classic and plant-based options: Menus include classic selections showcasing meat and seafood alongside a completely plant-based lineup.

Menus include classic selections showcasing meat and seafood alongside a completely plant-based lineup. Customizable orders: A mix-and-match ordering system allows customers to build custom boxes, with fresh layered salad jars available as add-ons.

A mix-and-match ordering system allows customers to build custom boxes, with fresh layered salad jars available as add-ons. Zero commitment: Dinners can be ordered on a week-by-week basis without long-term contracts, complicated commitments, or required memberships.

Medita Kitchen sources ingredients with an emphasis on food integrity, avoiding artificial preservatives, fillers, and seed oils in favor of authentic components like real butter and extra virgin olive oil. Delivery runs locally every Tuesday, with free local delivery provided across its service footprint.

Service areas currently include New Jersey, New York City, the Bronx, Westchester County, and the Rochester, New York region. To mark the launch, Medita Kitchen is offering a limited-time founders’ introductory discount on meal boxes ordered through its website.

Beyond meal prep delivery, Medita Kitchen also hosts hands-on cooking classes in Bloomfield, New Jersey, and surrounding communities, teaching techniques ranging from artisan bread baking to pastry making.

About Medita Kitchen

Based in Orange, New Jersey, Medita Kitchen is a chef-driven culinary service that prepares and delivers fresh, high-protein Mediterranean meals throughout New Jersey and New York. Operating out of a licensed commercial kitchen as a DBA of Eons Academy LLC, the company combines small-batch cooking, premium proteins, and authentic regional recipes to provide nourishing, ready-to-heat dinners for modern households.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.