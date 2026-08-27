🎙️ Listen to the Podcast Episode

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — This week, Cairrot previewed 20+ new AEO/GEO features as part of “Cairrot 2.0,” a product evolution that graduates its top-rated developer API and reporting tool into an innovative AEO toolkit for local-to-global brands. The release launches an Insights engine that generates prioritized opportunities for AEO and SEO, taking the platform from an easy-to-integrate AI Visibility tool with a powerful API, to the most complete organic growth platform for modern marketing teams. It remains AEO and LLM-led, while covering the organic content channels that influence AI the most.

Over a dozen of west Florida’s rising startup owners and partners of spARK Labs enjoyed an early “Cairrot 2.0” demonstration held at the ARK Innovation Center in St Petersburg. The product-portion of the presentation focused on three advances: an upgraded interface, expanded reporting, and the launch of Insights.

Rebuilt interface. Cairrot has been a top-rated platform for agencies and developers since its launch in late 2025. Connor credited his Cofounder and founding engineer for the well-received redesign.

Expanded reporting. Four new categories now enhance Cairrot’s existing metrics, making it the first and only local-to-global AEO toolkit:

Local SEO and AEO . Google Maps integration, NAP consistency analysis, and location-level AEO reporting for multilocation brands and local service businesses.

. Google Maps integration, NAP consistency analysis, and location-level AEO reporting for multilocation brands and local service businesses. International and multilingual AI Visibility . Localized prompt sets and reporting across Japan, Korea, Germany, and the UK.

. Localized prompt sets and reporting across Japan, Korea, Germany, and the UK. Social media mention and sentiment monitoring . Reddit and YouTube (including video and comment-level tracking) added to existing Facebook and Google Business coverage. Both platforms rank among the most frequently cited sources in AI answers.

. Reddit and YouTube (including video and comment-level tracking) added to existing Facebook and Google Business coverage. Both platforms rank among the most frequently cited sources in AI answers. Agency and Private-label tooling. Dedicated white-label lead magnets that agencies and consultants can deploy to generate and qualify AEO prospects.

Insights. The platform moves from pure analytics to an Insights engine that surfaces prioritized opportunities for growth in AI search. On-page insights are live, delivering prioritized recommendations to improve visibility in AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Grok, and other answer engines (including international models like China’s DeepSeek). New content and PR opportunity insights follow.

“Cairrot is the first AEO toolkit built for the full range, from a single-location business to an international franchise.” said Connor Kimball, co-founder and CEO of Cairrot. “The category has been fixated on the wrong metrics. We built the platform for everyone actually in the weeds and doing the work.”

“Cairrot 2.0” officially goes live on September 1, 2026. Check the website for latest pricing and feature details.

Partnership expansion

Cairrot is expanding its advisory, event, agency, and reseller partnerships.

The company participates in the AIR Supply program at spARK Labs by ARK Invest. “spARK Labs founder Becca Brown, as well as Ed Kang, have been amazing champions of our brand. Michael McDermott has been an exceptional advisor as well.” said Kimball. “Having this caliber of community in our own city has been an incredible lift.”

Cairrot is a confirmed Masterclass host at the B2B Marketing Expo in Miami and will participate in the spARK Labs Innovation Showcase in St. Petersburg. Discussions are underway for 2027 sponsorships with Search SEOul in Korea and the FOUND Conference by DemandSphere in Tokyo.

The agency network continues to grow, with partners listed in the public directory. On the reseller side, Cairrot’s API is more accessible, more comprehensive, and less restrictive than competing offerings. Localized reporting has made it popular with niche providers in the U.S. and rising markets in Japan, Korea, Germany, and the UK.

New research and content

Cairrot will publish the Universal Visibility Index (UVI) and its first flagship report on October 1, 2026, ranking brand visibility across AI answer engines by market, industry, region, and language. Early access is reserved for active customers; observations from the dataset appear on the Cairrot blog.

Growth Garden, the company’s podcast, launches in September with early guests Seyong Park, CEO of Ascent AI, Dr. Patrick McAvoy of Authority Engine, and Michaela Park, the organizer behind Search SEOul. Local workshops begin at the ARK Innovation Center in Q4 2026.

About Cairrot

Cairrot is the most effective AEO/GEO platform for marketing agencies, multilocation enterprises, and API-driven developers and resellers. It combines comprehensive LLM analytics, an Insights engine that generates prioritized opportunities, and generation features for visibility in AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, Grok, and more. Learn more at cairrot.com.

Media Contact

Hayden DeMars · sales@cairrot.com · cairrot.com

1101 4th St S.

St. Petersburg

Florida

United States

404 219 4048

https://cairrot.com/