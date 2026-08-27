Google Adds New Gemini Live Voice Features as AI Apps Continue to Split Tasks Across Modes

Google has added new voice capabilities to Gemini Live that are designed to let users handle a wider range of tasks without first deciding which Gemini feature to use. The company said users should not have to determine whether a request belongs in Spark, Daily Brief, or an inbox search before asking Gemini for help.

The changes were detailed in Google’s official Gemini announcement. Gemini currently separates several functions inside its app, including chat, Spark, and Daily Brief, each with its own place in the interface.

Gemini Live Aims to Handle More Tasks Through Voice

Daily Brief provides personalized updates using information from Google services such as Gmail and Calendar. It can surface upcoming events, reminders, previous research, and other information that Gemini determines may be relevant.

Spark serves a different purpose. It is designed as an AI agent that can take actions on a user’s behalf rather than only answering questions.

Google’s latest Gemini Live changes are intended to reduce the need for users to think about which of those features should handle a request. Instead, users can make a voice request and let Gemini determine how to respond.

Other AI Apps Also Separate Work Into Different Modes

Google is not the only AI company that divides functionality across multiple interaction modes. Anthropic separates conversational use of Claude from Claude Cowork, although the company recently updated the two experiences so they now share memory.

OpenAI similarly offers separate Chat and Work experiences inside ChatGPT. These interfaces distinguish between ordinary conversations and tasks that require more persistent or action-oriented workflows.

By comparison, Apple has taken a more integrated approach with Siri by adding AI features to existing interfaces such as Spotlight Search, Photos, the iPhone camera, and voice requests rather than requiring users to switch between separate AI modes.

Text-Based AI Assistants Use a Simpler Interface

A separate group of AI services has taken another approach by using ordinary text messaging as the main interface. Services such as Poke, Ollie, Lindy, Orchid, Lucas, Folk, Tomo, and Instinct let users send requests through messaging-style interactions without selecting a separate feature first.

The format is intended to reduce the number of decisions users need to make before asking an AI system to perform a task.

A16z investment partner Justine Moore recently argued that people increasingly want AI assistants to behave more like contacts they can message directly rather than separate apps they have to open and navigate.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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