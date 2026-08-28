OpenAI Brings ChatGPT Ads to Free and Go Users in India

OpenAI has started rolling out ads to logged-in adults using ChatGPT Free and Go in India, extending its advertising program to one of its largest markets. More than 50 brands are expected to participate initially, while Plus and Pro users will continue to have an ad-free experience.

The rollout follows earlier launches in the U.S. and several other markets. OpenAI said in February that ChatGPT had more than 100 million weekly active users in India.

OpenAI Partners With WPP and Omnicom

OpenAI is working with WPP and Omnicom on the initial campaigns in India. The company also plans to expand access through a self-serve Ads Manager, allowing businesses to create and manage campaigns directly.

The self-serve service is expected to open next month, with daily campaign budgets starting at ₹725, or about $7.60. OpenAI said the system is intended to let businesses appear during relevant moments when users are researching products or making decisions.

In its official advertising update, OpenAI said it has also worked with agency partners including Dentsu and Publicis, alongside technology partners such as Adobe, Criteo, Kargo, Pacvue, and StackAdapt.

India Has Been a Major Growth Market for ChatGPT

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go in India in August 2025 as a lower-priced subscription tier and later offered a limited promotion that gave some users free access for a year. The company has also promoted ChatGPT during major cricket tournaments including the Indian Premier League and Women’s Premier League.

More recently, OpenAI hired Uber’s India chief to lead its expansion in the country. India has become one of ChatGPT’s largest user markets, with a substantial share of users on Free and Go plans.

OpenAI first introduced ChatGPT ads in the U.S. in February before expanding the program internationally. Its official ads policy says advertising is intended to support broader access to ChatGPT without changing the answers users receive.

OpenAI Continues to Build New Revenue Sources

The advertising expansion comes as OpenAI increases revenue from subscriptions, enterprise products, and advertising. The company recorded $6.7 billion in revenue during the second quarter of 2026, up from $5.7 billion in the previous quarter, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Information previously reported that OpenAI was targeting 220 million paying ChatGPT subscribers by 2030. At the time of that report, about 35 million users were paying for Plus and Pro subscriptions.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.