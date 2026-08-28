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Plaud Launches AI Earbuds That Record Calls and Turn Conversations Into Tasks

ByJolyen

Aug 28, 2026

Plaud Launches AI Earbuds That Record Calls and Turn Conversations Into Tasks

Plaud has introduced Plaud One, a new pair of AI-focused earbuds that can record calls while using the charging case to capture in-person conversations and notes. The company says the product extends its note-taking hardware into a new form factor as it looks to build on a user base of more than 2.5 million people across its hardware and software products.

The new Plaud One is positioned as a wearable entry point for Plaud’s AI agent features. Once conversations are transcribed, the company says the agent can connect with tools such as Gmail, Google Calendar, Notion, and Slack to handle follow-up work, including drafting emails, creating documents, and preparing presentations.

Plaud One Adds an eSIM Case and AI Agent Features

Plaud says the charging case includes an eSIM, allowing users to interact with its AI agents without needing a phone or computer nearby. The company says that feature is intended to let users trigger follow-up actions remotely after calls or meetings.

The earbuds have 12mm dynamic drivers and adaptive active noise cancellation of up to 40 decibels. Plaud says the earbuds can record up to six hours of in-person meetings and three hours of calls on a single charge, while the case extends total recording time to 25 hours.

Buyers receive 300 minutes of free transcription each month. After that, paid plans start at $8.33 per month when billed annually.

Company Tests a New Hardware Format in a Crowded Market

Plaud is not the first company to release note-taking earbuds. Rivals including Viaim and Anker already sell products in the category, while software-focused services such as Granola, Fathom, and Read AI already offer transcription and workflow automation after meetings and calls.

Plaud says Plaud One is a limited release, suggesting the company is testing demand before expanding further. The Plaud One Explorer Edition is available for preorder at $249.99, limited to 2,000 units worldwide, and the company says it will ship in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Plaud is also preparing a future update that will add broader agentic capabilities through a credit-based system. Buyers of Plaud One will receive $200 in credits for those tasks.

The company said in June that it had reached a $100 million annual run-rate revenue milestone. Competition remains intense, with rivals including Pocket, Anker, Comu, and Viaim also building AI note-taking products.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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