DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Lifestyle Newsbreak

Twitter.now Launches in Early Access as Operation Bluebird Challenges X Over Twitter Brand

ByJolyen

Aug 28, 2026

Twitter.now Launches in Early Access as Operation Bluebird Challenges X Over Twitter Brand

Operation Bluebird has opened early access to Twitter.now, a new social network that uses the Twitter name while remaining unaffiliated with X Corp. The startup says it is building a public conversation platform around trust signals and user-controlled feeds, even as X continues a legal fight over ownership of the Twitter trademarks.

The founding team includes former Twitter trademark counsel Stephen Coates. Operation Bluebird argues that X abandoned trademarks including “Twitter” and “Tweet” after rebranding the service, while X maintains that the marks remain protected and sued the startup in Delaware federal court in December 2025.

Twitter.now Adds User-Controlled Trust Filtering

Operation Bluebird says it is not trying to recreate the previous Twitter service. Instead, the company is developing a system called VERA that evaluates claims in posts, provides context and sources, and assigns trust signals that users can use to control what appears in their feeds.

The current Twitter.now site describes a planned Trust Dial that would let people hide posts below a chosen trust threshold. The company says the system is designed to reduce the reach of low-trust content rather than automatically deleting posts or banning accounts.

VERA remains under development, and the site describes its current presentation as illustrative. Operation Bluebird told TechCrunch that a future VERA 2.0 version is expected to give users more control over the minimum trust level of posts shown in their feeds.

Early Access Currently Costs $20

The service is still in testing, with early access priced at $20. Operation Bluebird says the payment gives users Founder status and is also intended to reduce bot activity during the platform’s initial rollout.

The company says its broader goal is to create a social network based on transparency and user choice rather than relying entirely on opaque recommendation systems. Its moderation policies prohibit categories including illegal content, child exploitation, threats, harassment, and scams, while the company says those rules will continue to develop as the platform grows.

X and Operation Bluebird Remain in a Trademark Dispute

X filed its lawsuit after Operation Bluebird petitioned to cancel several Twitter-related trademarks. X argues that the brand was never abandoned and remains widely recognized, while Operation Bluebird maintains that X relinquished the marks when it retired the Twitter identity.

The dispute remains unresolved. Operation Bluebird currently labels Twitter.now as independent from X Corp. while continuing to use the Twitter name during its early-access phase.

Featured image credits: twitter.now

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Waymo and Zoox Test Drivers Reported More Than Two Dozen Injuries From Sudden Vehicle Movements
Aug 28, 2026 Jolyen
Australian Police Arrest Two Alleged TeamPCP Hackers Over Global Supply-Chain Attacks
Aug 28, 2026 Jolyen
Google Tightens Android App Memory Rules as Chip Shortages Pressure Device Hardware
Aug 28, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801