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YouTube Lets U.S. Creators Tag Amazon Products and Earn Sales Commissions

ByJolyen

Aug 30, 2026

YouTube Lets U.S. Creators Tag Amazon Products and Earn Sales Commissions

YouTube is adding Amazon to its Shopping Affiliate Program, allowing eligible U.S. creators to tag Amazon products directly in Shorts, long-form videos, and livestreams. Creators can then earn commissions when viewers purchase eligible products through those tags.

The company detailed the integration in its official announcement. The change removes the need for creators to rely only on Amazon Associates links placed in video descriptions.

Amazon Products Can Be Tagged Directly in Videos

Amazon will provide YouTube with a curated catalog of trending and frequently requested products that creators can tag in their content. If a specific item is not available, creators can request that it be added through YouTube Support.

YouTube is also adding auto-tagging support. When enabled, the platform can review a creator’s recent uploads and automatically identify eligible Amazon products that appear in the content.

The integration builds on YouTube’s existing Shopping Affiliate Program, which already supports products from participating retailers. Adding Amazon gives creators access to a much larger product catalog through the same native tagging system.

Creators Will See Earnings in YouTube Studio

YouTube says creators will be able to track their total daily Amazon affiliate earnings through YouTube Studio. The analytics will not show a detailed breakdown by individual product or video.

If a customer returns a purchased item, the associated commission will be removed from the creator’s balance.

Only eligible creators in the U.S. can currently tag Amazon products, although viewers around the world can see the tags. YouTube may match a tagged item with a trusted local merchant offer in supported markets, allowing creators to earn commissions on some international purchases.

If a local merchant option is not available, viewers will be directed to Amazon’s U.S. website. Creators can still earn a commission if the purchase is completed there.

Creators Need Both YouTube and Amazon Affiliate Accounts

To use the feature, creators must be enrolled in the YouTube Partner Program and Shopping Affiliate Program. They also need an active Amazon Influencer or Amazon Associates account linked to their YouTube channel.

The integration gives Amazon another distribution channel for its marketplace while giving YouTube creators a more direct way to monetize product recommendations inside their videos.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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