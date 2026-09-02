Blue Voice Raises $6 Million for AI Policy Assistant Used by 225 Public Safety Agencies

Blue Voice has emerged from stealth with $6 million in funding as it expands an AI platform that gives police officers real-time access to department policies, laws, ordinances, and other approved information. The Boston-based startup says its software is now used by 225 public safety agencies across 25 states and answers about one question every minute.

The funding was led by SignalFire and Las Olas Venture Capital, with Govtech Ventures and PAR Capital Management also identified as investors. Blue Voice was founded in 2023 by David Lawrence, former Google engineer Amit Patankar, and retired Boston police deputy chief Michael Gropman.

Giving Officers Access to Department-Specific Rules

Lawrence began working on the idea after an officer-involved shooting at Harvard raised questions about how police access rules during critical situations. He later left Harvard Law and worked with Patankar and Gropman to develop software focused on information officers may otherwise need to recall from thousands of pages of policies and laws.

Blue Voice lets officers search department policies, local ordinances, laws, maps, and other agency documents from phones, computers, and in-vehicle systems. Its platform returns information from a closed set of department-approved sources and points users back to the original material rather than relying solely on generated responses.

Lawrence told TechCrunch that general-purpose AI services can produce incorrect answers when used for police-specific questions because they lack access to many internal department rules. Blue Voice also provides detailed school maps that officers can access during active-shooter emergencies.

The company says officers remain responsible for deciding how to act. Blue Voice presents the relevant laws and policies, allowing officers to combine that information with their training and field experience.

Blue Voice Reports Elevenfold Customer Growth

Lawrence said Blue Voice’s customer base increased elevenfold over the past year. The company cited cases in which officers used the platform to check legal requirements during active incidents, including one involving a rookie officer who encountered a man pressuring a young girl to enter a vehicle.

According to Lawrence, Blue Voice identified the circumstances as meeting the legal criteria for child enticement, allowing the officer to intervene. In another case, the software reminded a department chief that an officer involved in a shooting required a third-party mental health evaluation before returning to active duty.

Blue Voice also offers tools for paperwork, policy management, accreditation analysis, and department communications, according to its product information. The startup has recently added functionality intended to help detectives work on cold cases and competes with private-equity-backed Lexipol.

Lawrence previously worked for Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and said he does not regret leaving law school to build the company. He described Blue Voice as the work through which he believes he can have the greatest impact.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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