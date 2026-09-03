Google Launches Pics, an AI Image Creation and Editing Tool for Workspace

Google is launching Google Pics, a new AI-powered image creation and editing tool for Workspace customers and Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. Powered by Google’s Nano Banana models, Pics is designed for workplace visuals such as posters, social media graphics, illustrations, and presentation assets.

Google announced Google Pics on September 1 and said the product will roll out over the coming weeks. The tool is being integrated into Google Workspace, starting with Docs and Slides before later expanding to Drive.

Pics Combines AI Generation With Object-Level Editing

Google Pics allows users to generate images from prompts and then edit individual parts of those images. Users can move, resize, isolate, remove, or transform objects, change specific regions, and modify or translate text inside an image.

The software can also generate multiple versions of an image so users can compare results and choose one. Collaborative editing is supported as part of its Workspace integration.

Google is positioning Pics for everyday design work rather than as a traditional blank-canvas design application. The workflow centers on prompting AI to generate visual material and then refining the result with editing controls.

Google Targets Design Work Already Served by Canva and Adobe

The product enters a market where Canva and Adobe Express are already widely used for workplace and personal design tasks. Canva combines design tools with a marketplace where creators can publish templates, graphics, photos, and other assets, while Adobe Express gives users tools to create visual content directly.

Google Pics takes a more AI-centered approach. Its product page describes the service as combining image generation with precision editing rather than requiring users to build every visual element manually.

The service is powered by Google’s Nano Banana image-generation technology, which the company has already incorporated into other products. Google previously added Nano Banana capabilities to Slides and the Gemini app, allowing users to edit parts of images while preserving other elements.

Google says Pics will initially be available to most Workspace customers as well as Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. The first integrations with Docs and Slides begin rolling out now, with Google Drive support planned later.

Featured image credits: Google

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