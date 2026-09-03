Granby Resort Homes Announces Personalized Custom Home Building for Mountain Properties in Colorado

A Different Way to Approach a Custom Mountain Home

Granby Resort Homes, operated by Nailman Construction LLC, is highlighting its personalized approach to custom home building and build on your lot services in Granby, Colorado, and communities throughout East Grand County.

For homeowners planning a mountain residence, the building process begins long before construction equipment arrives on the property. Decisions involving the lot, floor plan, permits, materials and layout can influence how a home ultimately functions within its surroundings.

Granby Resort Homes approaches these decisions through direct communication and involvement from managing partner Philip Wood. Rather than separating homeowners from the person responsible for the project, Wood remains engaged throughout the process, from initial planning through the final punch list.

The company’s philosophy is summarized by its motto, “Building Trust With Quality Work And Customer Satisfaction.”

Custom Plans Without a One Size Fits All Approach

Granby Resort Homes offers custom home building and build on your lot services for property owners in the Rocky Mountains. The company provides a selection of floor plans that can be customized to suit individual requirements, while also allowing projects to begin with an entirely new concept.

This flexibility gives homeowners a starting point without requiring them to accept a predetermined design. A floor plan can be adapted to accommodate specific preferences, while a fully custom design can be developed when the property or owner’s vision requires a different approach.

Mountain properties can present unique considerations. Terrain, access, seasonal weather, views and the surrounding landscape may all influence decisions during the planning and construction process.

By considering those factors early, Granby Resort Homes works to develop homes that are suited to both the property and the people who will use them.

49 Years of Construction Experience

Philip Wood brings 49 years of experience in the construction industry to the company’s work.

That experience has contributed to an approach focused on practical construction decisions, direct communication and attention to details that can affect a home long after the initial plans are completed.

Wood has developed long term relationships with clients, with some customers remaining connected to the company for decades. Those relationships form part of the company’s understanding of custom building as a process that extends beyond the completion date.

His professional recognition includes being listed in Who’s Who among industry leaders in 2008.

For Granby Resort Homes, experience is applied not only to construction itself but also to helping property owners navigate the decisions that come with building a custom residence.

The Owner Remains Part of the Process

The direct relationship between Wood and clients is one of the company’s defining characteristics.

Wood works directly on projects from planning through the final punch list. This means homeowners have a consistent point of contact throughout the different stages of construction.

A custom home can involve changes, questions and unexpected conditions. Maintaining direct communication can help keep decisions connected to the original goals of the project.

The company also follows a philosophy of finding simple solutions to complex problems. That approach recognizes that construction challenges do not always require complicated answers, but they do require experience and careful consideration.

Building for Four Season Mountain Living

Granby Resort Homes serves Granby, Winter Park, Grand Lake, Tabernash, Fraser and surrounding East Grand County communities.

The region’s mountain environment creates a distinct setting for residential construction. Homes may need to accommodate winter conditions, changing seasons, guests, family gatherings and different patterns of use throughout the year.

The company works with homeowners to develop layouts and features that reflect those needs. Existing plans can be customized, while new designs can be developed when a property calls for a more individual solution.

The emphasis remains on creating homes that are functional, comfortable and appropriate for their location.

Supporting the Next Generation of Skilled Trades

Wood’s connection to construction extends into local education and vocational training.

When local schools faced funding challenges, he helped create school assistance programs. The company also donated roof repair work that helped save a teacher’s job.

Granby Resort Homes has donated thousands of dollars worth of construction materials to a local vocational high school program. Those materials helped students access resources for practical trades education and training.

The company has also supported St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for more than 25 years.

These community efforts reflect an interest in supporting both the communities where the company builds and the future tradespeople who may eventually contribute to the construction industry.

Trust as Part of the Building Process

For homeowners, a custom construction project represents a significant investment of time and resources. The relationship with the builder can therefore be as important as the construction work itself.

Granby Resort Homes places direct communication at the center of that relationship. Wood’s continued involvement provides homeowners with access to the company’s managing partner throughout the project.

The company’s long history of client relationships supports this approach. Some clients have remained connected with Wood for decades, reflecting relationships that extend beyond the construction of a single home.

That long term perspective informs the company’s emphasis on trust, craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.

A Colorado Builder Focused on Individual Projects

Granby Resort Homes continues to provide custom home building and build on your lot services throughout East Grand County.

The company’s model combines nearly five decades of construction experience with personalized planning and direct owner involvement. Clients can begin with a customizable floor plan or develop a completely new concept based on their property and requirements.

For homeowners considering a custom mountain residence, the company offers a building process centered on communication, practical problem solving and hands-on oversight.

About Nailman Construction LLC

Nailman Construction LLC, operating through Granby Resort Homes, provides custom home building and build on your lot services in Granby, Colorado and the surrounding Rocky Mountain region. With 49 years of industry experience, the company focuses on hands-on construction, direct owner involvement, quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. The company also has a history of supporting local education, vocational training and community initiatives.

More information is available at granbyresorthomes.com or through its Facebook page , or by email at phil@thenailman.com .