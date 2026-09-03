Wealth Automators Founder Erika Mirzayans Details Multi-Marketplace E-Commerce Model

Erika Mirzayans, founder of Wealth Automators, has outlined the operating philosophy behind the company’s fully managed, multi-marketplace e-commerce model spanning Amazon, Walmart, eBay and TikTok Shop.

For Mirzayans, building an e-commerce business involves considerably more than opening an online storefront. Behind every transaction sit product research, sourcing, marketplace compliance, pricing, fulfillment, customer service and dozens of operational decisions consumers never see.

That reality shaped the philosophy behind Wealth Automators. The company describes its model as a fully managed approach in which clients retain ownership of their businesses while Wealth Automators handles much of the day-to-day operation.

“E-commerce looks simple when you’re looking at the front end,” Mirzayans says. “You see a listing and you see a sale. What you don’t see is everything that had to happen behind that sale. That’s the part of the business we’ve spent so much time building infrastructure around.”

Product research: starting from demand, not prediction

That infrastructure begins with identifying what consumers are already buying. Rather than relying primarily on speculation about which products may become popular, Wealth Automators says its systems analyze real-time marketplace information to identify products already demonstrating demand, then evaluate sales volume and potential margins before those products enter the stores it manages.

“Anybody can create a seller account,” she says. “The difficult part is building a repeatable system for deciding what to sell, where to source it, how to fulfill it and when the data is telling you to make a change.”

Sourcing through established brand relationships

The company says its sourcing infrastructure includes relationships with more than 1,500 major U.S. brands and authorized distributors. Products are sold through established brand listings rather than requiring each client to build a new private-label consumer brand from the ground up.

Recognized As A 2026 Leader In E Commerce Management

Wealth Automators has been recognized as the “ Best E Commerce Management Service in the United States of 2026 ” by Best of Best Review. The recognition highlights the company’s approach to managing ecommerce operations across major marketplaces, including product research, supplier coordination, marketplace listings, fulfillment, shipping, and customer service. The award reflects Wealth Automators’ broader focus on building structured ecommerce operations designed to support sellers across multiple digital marketplaces.

The recognition also underscores Wealth Automators’ multi marketplace strategy across Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and TikTok Shop. Rather than depending on one ecommerce platform, the company manages operations across several marketplaces, each with its own shoppers, requirements, and opportunities. Its approach combines marketplace management with product research, sourcing, fulfillment, and customer support, creating an integrated model intended to help businesses navigate the complexity of selling across multiple platforms.

Physical operations behind the software

Wealth Automators says its U.S. infrastructure includes more than 180 employees, multi-state warehousing, domestic fulfillment, inventory management, marketplace operations and customer support. The company states that products are packed and shipped through a U.S. fulfillment network.

“Technology makes the operation faster, but technology isn’t the entire operation,” Mirzayans says. “There are real suppliers, real products, real customers and real packages that have to get to somebody’s door. You need both technology and people.”

Built across marketplaces rather than on one

Wealth Automators operates across Amazon, Walmart, eBay and TikTok Shop, allowing its teams to evaluate opportunities across channels instead of defining the business around a single marketplace.

“We don’t control Amazon. We don’t control Walmart, eBay or TikTok,” she says. “What we can control is how well we understand those marketplaces, how quickly we respond to changes and how strong the infrastructure is behind the stores.”

Client visibility

According to Wealth Automators, clients receive real-time dashboards, profit-and-loss reporting, monthly performance information and direct communication with operations while the management team handles daily execution.

“The store is what the customer sees,” Mirzayans says. “The infrastructure behind it is what makes the business work.”

About Wealth Automators

Wealth Automators builds and manages e-commerce businesses across Amazon, Walmart, eBay and TikTok Shop. The company operates a U.S.-based fulfillment and operations infrastructure and identifies itself as a participant in Amazon’s Service Provider Network and as a Walmart Marketplace Approved Solution Provider. You can follow their LinkedIn and email directly to contact@wealthautomators.ai .