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Sedgars Announces Designer Deal Event Featuring Premium Menswear

ByEthan Lin

Sep 3, 2026

South African fashion retailer Sedgars has announced The Designer Deal Event, a seasonal mens clothing sale featuring selected apparel and accessories from established international and local designer labels. The event includes formalwear, contemporary casualwear, streetwear, footwear, and other wardrobe essentials.

The initiative reflects Sedgars’ longstanding approach to providing South African consumers with access to a broad selection of mens premium brands across different styles and occasions. The retailer’s range includes tailored pieces alongside contemporary designs, allowing customers to find clothing suited to formal events, professional settings, and everyday wear.

According to Tahir Dockrat, spokesperson for Sedgars, the Designer Deal Event forms part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to bring together quality, design, and accessibility within its menswear offering.

“Sedgars has always focused on giving customers access to a diverse selection of menswear from respected brands,” said Dockrat. “The Designer Deal Event provides an opportunity to highlight that range while making selected products more accessible during the seasonal period.”

Sedgars has built its retail presence around premium fashion and a broad selection of mens clothing brands. Its menswear offering includes established wardrobe staples as well as contemporary styles, reflecting changing preferences among South African consumers.

The Designer Deal Event is available through Sedgars’ retail and online channels, with selected merchandise included as part of the seasonal initiative. Availability and participating products may vary throughout the event.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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