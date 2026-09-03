Wave Function Ventures Founder Jamie Gull Contributes Chapter to The Entrepreneurial Ascent

Wave Function Ventures announces that its founder and general partner, Jamie Gull, has contributed a chapter to The Entrepreneurial Ascent . His chapter, Capital Is Not the Constraint. Capability Is., focuses on the role that teams, communication, and execution can play as entrepreneurs develop their companies and pursue outside investment.

Wave Function Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on deep tech and hard science companies. Gull’s professional background includes engineering work at an aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company. He also founded two deep tech companies, including electric aircraft company Talyn Air, which was acquired in 2023 . The chapter draws on those experiences across engineering, entrepreneurship, fundraising, and investment.

Rather than focusing primarily on the mechanics of raising money, Gull uses the chapter to examine the work that can precede a financing round. He discusses how founders develop the organizational capability needed to turn an idea into a functioning company, particularly when the business depends on specialized technical knowledge and long development cycles.

The Entrepreneurial Ascent

“The right to capital is earned through capability,” Gull says. The chapter uses that idea as a framework for examining several responsibilities within a founder’s control, including assembling an early team, communicating the company’s objectives, and establishing processes that support execution.

Hiring receives particular attention. Gull describes recruitment as an ongoing responsibility for founders whose companies depend on teams, rather than an activity addressed only when a position becomes vacant. He discusses identifying prospective hires, maintaining relationships with people in the field, and building a more deliberate recruitment process as a company develops.

“I would rather see less hiring than bad hiring,” Gull says. His discussion reflects the types of technically demanding businesses he has encountered during his career. Wave Function Ventures works with companies across areas such as aerospace, energy, robotics, defense, and infrastructure, where teams may be responsible for designing, testing, manufacturing, and deploying physical systems.

The chapter also examines what the composition of an early team can communicate about a young company. Gull writes that experienced professionals frequently have several opportunities available to them, making their decision to join an emerging business one piece of information that investors and other stakeholders may consider when assessing the organization.

Communication represents another part of the chapter. Gull says founders are often required to explain the same underlying opportunity to different audiences, including prospective employees, customers, existing team members, and investors. He discusses the importance of clearly describing the problem being addressed, the company’s direction, and the contribution required from the people involved. “The best founders translate complexity into conviction,” Gull writes.

Gull also addresses differences among businesses. He notes that some entrepreneurs can build companies with relatively small teams, while others depend heavily on recruiting people with specialized expertise. His chapter concentrates on the latter situation and on the responsibilities that emerge when execution depends on the work of multiple people.

The contribution ultimately places fundraising within the wider process of company development. Gull writes that investors can evaluate more than an idea itself, including the team assembled around it and evidence that the business can make measurable progress. The chapter therefore treats capability as something founders build over time through hiring, communication, decision-making, and execution.

Gull’s contribution to The Entrepreneurial Ascent draws on his experience as an engineer, founder, and investor to examine how hiring, communication, and execution influence the process of building an early-stage company.