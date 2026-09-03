Prosper Introduces MemeRWA, a Framework for Bringing Verifiable Performance Data to Crypto-Native Markets

Prosper, an onchain infrastructure platform, today introduced the MemeRWA framework, which enables third-party operators to connect verifiable performance data to crypto-native assets.

Performance data and open market liquidity have so far lived in separate systems. Onchain strategies and real-world assets are now independently verifiable, but their performance stays inside asset-management wrappers, where price is calculated from NAV rather than publicly discoverable and nothing trades between reporting periods. Meme markets have the opposite profile: open participation builds deep liquidity within hours, with no verifiable performance underneath. MemeRWA defines a framework-level connection between the two.

The MemeRWA framework consists of three components: a verifiable economic reference, a predefined mechanism connecting that reference to the market, and an openly traded crypto-native asset whose price is determined by market participation.

Third-party Curators use Prosper’s framework infrastructure to deploy onchain strategies through two distinct instruments. Vault Shares, issued and managed by the respective Vault owner, provide proportional exposure to a strategy’s assets and NAV. p{VAULT} is a fixed-supply asset through which the market can trade expectations around a Curator and their future performance. Prosper does not issue, manage, or control either instrument.

The two instruments are linked by the MemeRWA framework: when a Curator’s strategy earns performance fees, a share of those fees is used to buy the paired p{VAULT} on the open market, translating verified performance into real demand. Every step is verifiable onchain. The two instruments carry different rights — p{VAULT} does not represent Vault NAV, ownership of underlying assets, or a claim on Vault profits.

The opening slate of third-party curated strategies is expected to span U.S. equities, global market equities and Hyperliquid strategies, with Stove Finance, R25 Protocol and TopNod Wallet among the first ecosystem partners. All strategies are independently operated by their respective Curators and partners; Prosper provides only the underlying protocol technology.

Prosper runs on Pharos, the RealFi-and-value-discovery-focused blockchain that handles asset issuance, settlement and execution, and has built an extensive onchain financial network around it. Prosper has developed the protocol and interface layers on top, enabling Curators, assets, capital and community to interact with assets through a unified technology stack. p{VAULT} is designed to be quoted in $PROS, tying platform activity directly to the wider Pharos economy.

“Prosper creates a new way to bring verifiable strategy performance into crypto-native markets,” said Laura, Chief Business Officer at Pharos. “Vault Shares provide capital exposure, while p{VAULT} gives the market a separate way to express conviction around performance.”

“Our technology infrastructure exists to empower universal access to efficient on-chain capital, and trust and transparency play central roles in the on-chain financial ecosystem,” said Sean Chung, VP of Business Development at R25 Protocol. “MemeRWA ties a curator’s standing directly to performance data that anyone can verify onchain. That is a meaningful addition to how strategies get evaluated.”

The first Curator-operated Vaults are expected to go live in mid-September 2026, when strategies from the inaugural Curator cohort begin trading and users can deposit into Vaults and access the paired p{VAULT} instruments. Ahead of launch, Prosper will announce the first Curators, their Vault strategies and additional ecosystem partners. Additional strategies, Curators and community members are expected to follow.

About Prosper

Prosper is an onchain infrastructure platform for liquid alpha and the first application of the MemeRWA framework, which connects independently verifiable economic performance data to openly traded crypto-native assets through predefined protocol mechanisms. Prosper turns investment strategies into two distinct instruments: Vault Shares, offering direct exposure to a strategy’s NAV, and p{VAULT}, a fixed-supply asset through which the market prices expectations around a Curator and their future performance data. Built on Pharos Network. Learn more at www.pros-per.xyz/.

Disclaimer: Prosper is an onchain infrastructure platform only, furnishing software infrastructure and protocol tooling on an “as is” and “as available” basis. It does not custody, control, or have access to any user funds or digital assets at any time and is not a broker-dealer, investment adviser, exchange, custodian, or other regulated financial intermediary. Nothing herein or in any Prosper platform, interface, documentation, or communication constitutes an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security, token, digital asset, or other financial instrument, and no fiduciary, advisory, or agency relationship is created between Prosper and any user, Curator, partner, or other party. Participation in digital asset and DeFi strategies involves substantial risk, including possible total loss, smart contract vulnerabilities, regulatory uncertainty, and market volatility. Users should conduct their own due diligence and consult qualified professional advisers. References to third parties do not constitute endorsement or assumption of responsibility. The regulatory status of digital assets and decentralized protocols varies by jurisdiction; this material is not directed to persons where prohibited.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.