Dmitry Druzhinsky and MatchPoint NYC Expand Training Options to Support Long-Term Athlete Development

MatchPoint NYC has expanded its training options with an online format developed with co-founder Dmitry Druzhinsky, giving athletes an additional way to maintain physical preparation when regular in-person training is interrupted by travel, competitions, school schedules, or other commitments.

The new format is designed around the principle that consistency is an important part of long-term athlete development. Rather than treating training as a series of isolated sessions, the approach connects physical preparation across different locations and circumstances.

The online program includes aerobic conditioning, strength exercises, flexibility and mobility work, sport-specific exercises and other training components. Athletes can access the sessions through commonly available digital devices, allowing selected elements of their preparation to continue outside the sports center.

“Training should not have to stop when an athlete changes location,” said Dmitry Druzhinsky, co-founder of MatchPoint NYC. “For long-term athlete development, consistency matters. Online training gives athletes another tool for maintaining that consistency.”

The online format is intended to complement, rather than replace, in-person coaching and facility-based training. The initiative adds a flexible component to MatchPoint NYC’s existing multisport model, which includes tennis, fitness, aquatics, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics and other programs.

For Dmitry Druzhinsky, maintaining continuity is especially important for young athletes whose development takes place over several years. Training plans may need to adapt as athletes progress, but the underlying preparation can remain consistent.

The expanded format reflects MatchPoint NYC’s focus on giving athletes multiple ways to keep training as their schedules and circumstances change.

About MatchPoint NYC

MatchPoint NYC is a Brooklyn-based sports and fitness organization offering programs in tennis, aquatics, fitness, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, and other disciplines.