BulkPublish, a social media scheduling platform , has opened its entire publishing stack to AI agents, giving autonomous software the same access to social channels that human users have. Agents can now draft, queue and publish across every connected network without a person opening a scheduling dashboard at any point in the process. The company treated agent access as a primary entry point rather than a feature layered on afterwards.

Social media tools have been built around a single assumption for more than a decade: a human writes the post, and a human presses schedule. That assumption held until AI agents started taking real actions instead of producing suggestions. What remained missing was access. Most platforms exposed partial endpoints or none at all, pushing agents into brittle workarounds. By opening a documented social media publishing API alongside standardised agent connectivity, BulkPublish removed the last manual step in the loop.

“We stopped designing for the person clicking buttons and started designing for whatever is calling us,” said Muhammad Azeem, founder of BulkPublish. “An agent should not have to imitate a human to post something. If it can reason about the content, it should be able to publish the content.”

What agents reach is not a reduced version of the product. Everything the web application can do is exposed programmatically on every plan, spanning 51 publishing operations across 15 networks, from single posts and media uploads to recurring queues, feed driven automation and post level analytics. Authentication runs on the same open standard used across modern developer tooling, and official software development kits in two languages sit alongside the MCP server for AI agents .

The shift points at something larger than one product. As routine marketing work moves to autonomous systems, the platforms that opened access early are positioned to become default infrastructure rather than destinations people visit. BulkPublish is betting the scheduling dashboard becomes an occasional oversight tool rather than the place the work actually happens.