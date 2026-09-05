PetBallad Announces Custom Songs and Films Created From the Real Stories of Beloved Pets

Every pet owner has the same thing in their pocket: a phone full of them. Thousands of photos. Hundreds of short, unremarkable videos, the dog mid-shake, the cat claiming the warm laundry, ten seconds of nothing in particular that somehow turns out to be everything.

PetBallad exists to turn those scattered moments into one thing a family can keep: a song written about that specific animal, and a short film built around it from the owner’s own photos and videos.

Why It Started

When a pet dies, the phone is where people go to find them. Scrolling, late at night, one photo at a time.

For a long time the pet memorial market offered objects, urns, paw prints, portraits, jewellery. Beautiful things that mark a loss. What was harder to find was something that held the life itself: how the animal moved, what they did every morning, the shape they left in a household when they were gone.

That’s the gap PetBallad was built for. Not a template with a name inserted. A song and a film about the one animal that lived in that house, made from what that family actually has.

It Starts With the Story, Not the Pictures

The first thing PetBallad asks for isn’t photographs. It’s words. The name. The habits. The ridiculous thing they did every day. The way they knew, before anyone said anything, what kind of day you’d had.

A song is written from that, and sent to the owner before anything else is made. If a word is wrong, it changes. If the feeling is off, it changes. The song is revised as many times as it takes, because everything else depends on it being right.

Only then is the film assembled, by hand, from the owner’s own photos and clips, and checked frame by frame before it reaches the family. What arrives is the film in both widescreen and vertical formats, a short teaser, the full song to keep, and a lyrics sheet made for framing, all on a private page the family can share with the people who knew the pet.

For the Ones Who Are Gone

Memorial films are the heart of what PetBallad does. Pet loss is a grief people feel deeply and often carry quietly, and the studio treats it that way: no stock imagery, no euphemism, no rushing.

Sometimes there’s a date to meet, a burial, a scattering, a gathering where the film will be shown. For those families, PetBallad offers an expedited option that delivers the finished film within 24 hours.

For the Ones Still Here

Not every film is a goodbye. Some of the best ones are made while the pet is asleep on the couch in the next room.

Celebration films mark birthdays, gotcha days, adoption anniversaries and new arrivals, a puppy’s first year, a rescue’s first month home, a senior dog still holding court. The process is identical: the owner’s story, a song written for that animal, a film built from their own footage.

And there’s a small, particular joy that comes with these: playing the song out loud with the pet in the room, and watching them look up at the sound of their own name.

“People don’t want a template with their dog’s name dropped into it,” says Resto Thomas of PetBallad. “They want the specific thing, the way he waited by the door, the spot on the couch that’s hers. That’s what the song gets built from. And it’s why we make films for pets who are very much alive. You don’t have to wait until they’re gone to make something that says what they meant.”

About PetBallad

PetBallad is a custom pet film studio available to pet owners anywhere in the world. Owners share their photos, videos and their pet’s story; PetBallad writes an original song for that pet and builds a short film around it, delivered with a teaser, the full audio and a printable lyrics sheet. Every film is edited by hand and reviewed before delivery. The studio makes memorial films for pets who have died and celebration films for pets still at home, with a 24-hour option for families who need it sooner. Because everything is delivered online, there’s nothing to ship and nothing to wait for.

More information is available at PetBallad.com . For inquiries, contact hello@petballad.com .