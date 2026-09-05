LeaseAssured Introduces AI-Assisted Commercial Lease Platform With Solicitor Review

LeaseAssured has introduced an online commercial lease platform for landlords and businesses in England and Wales. The service guides users through the information required to create commercial lease documentation digitally before the documents are reviewed by a solicitor.

The platform collects information about the property, landlord, tenant and proposed lease terms through a guided online process. Users can provide details including rent, lease term, rent review arrangements, deposits and other provisions relevant to the commercial tenancy.

LeaseAssured uses technology to support the information-gathering and document-creation stages of the process. Once the commercial lease has been prepared, the documentation is reviewed by a solicitor authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority before the final documents are provided.

“Technology can make the process of creating a commercial lease much more structured, but legal documents still benefit from professional oversight,” said Daniel Yeo, founder of LeaseAssured. “LeaseAssured was developed around the idea that technology and solicitor review do not have to be alternatives.”

“The platform guides the parties through the information needed to prepare the lease, while solicitor review provides an additional layer before the documents are finalised. The aim is to use technology where it can make the process more efficient without removing professional legal input.”

The service differs from downloadable commercial lease templates that are completed without professional review. It also provides an alternative to a conventional drafting process by moving much of the initial information gathering and document preparation into a guided digital platform.

LeaseAssured has also published a commercial lease comparison outlining the differences between its guided online model, traditional solicitor-led services and commercial lease templates, including the different levels of professional involvement provided by each approach.

The LeaseAssured commercial lease service can be used for a range of business premises, including shops, offices, warehouses and other commercial properties.

Commercial leases can contain provisions covering permitted use, repairing obligations, service charges, rent reviews, deposits, assignment and subletting. Transactions may also need to address whether a tenancy has security of tenure under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 or whether the statutory procedure to exclude those protections is followed.

LeaseAssured’s guided process is designed to structure the information required for these provisions before the solicitor review stage, helping landlords and businesses work through the key aspects of a commercial lease in a consistent online process.

The company also works with lease managers and other commercial property professionals through partnership programmes for organisations that regularly arrange commercial leases on behalf of clients. The programme enables professional partners to use LeaseAssured as part of their own commercial lease process while retaining solicitor review within the service.

“The objective is not to replace solicitors with technology,” Yeo added. “It is to use technology for elements of the process that can be structured and made more efficient, while keeping solicitor involvement where professional review is important.”

The introduction of LeaseAssured comes as artificial intelligence and automation are increasingly being incorporated into professional services. The platform combines digital

document preparation with professional review rather than relying exclusively on either automated document creation or a traditional manual process.

Alongside commercial lease creation, LeaseAssured provides supporting commercial property documentation and online guidance covering issues commonly encountered by landlords, tenants and commercial property professionals.

For more information about the platform, visit LeaseAssured .

About LeaseAssured

LeaseAssured is an online commercial property document service operating in England and Wales. Its guided platform helps landlords and businesses create commercial lease documentation digitally, with commercial leases reviewed by a solicitor before finalisation.

LeaseAssured also provides supporting commercial property documentation and partnership programmes for lease managers and other professionals handling repeat commercial lease transactions.