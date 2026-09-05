UN DECLARES NOV 27 AS DAY AGAINST CHILD MARRIAGE

New York, United States of America – September 4, 2026 – The United Nations General Assembly on the 4th September, 2026 officially adopted a landmark resolution establishing the 27th November as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage. This historic decision marks a pivotal shift in the global fight to protect children’s rights, providing a dedicated annual platform to dismantle the harmful practices that continue to deprive millions of girls of their potential.

The resolution, adopted by consensus (193 Member States of the United Nations), recognizes child, early and forced marriage not merely as a social tradition, but as a grave human rights violation and a significant barrier to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It calls upon all Member States, civil society organizations, and international partners to intensify efforts toward the prevention and total eradication of these practices.

A Unified Voice for Change

For Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, First Lady of Sierra Leone and President of the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), today represents the culmination of years of tireless advocacy.

“Today, the world has spoken with one voice: child, early and forced marriage has no place in our societies,” said Dr. Fatima Maada Bio. “This resolution is far more than symbolic—it is a global mandate for action. As mothers, leaders, and advocates, we have a duty to ensure that every girl is free to dream, to learn, and to thrive, unburdened by the chains of forced union. Sierra Leone is profoundly proud to stand at the forefront of this movement, and we look forward to the tangible progress this day will inspire.”

From Resolution to Reality

The adoption of this day is the result of years of collaborative advocacy between African First Ladies, grassroots organizations, and global child rights defenders. Bhuwan Ribhu, Founder of Just Rights for Children, who championed the call at Commission for Status of Women noted, the true work begins now.

“Today marks the tipping point showing that the end of crime of child marriage is inevitable and imminent. Through accountability, and a unified approach at scale by governments, civil society, faith leaders, communities and children, and also by ensuring prevention, protection and recognising child marriage as a crime, we have promised a bright future to enable every child to achieve their full potential. I am grateful to all countries that cosponsored our resolution. Now is the time for governments to provide decisive leadership to end child marriage by 2030.”

About the Office of the First Lady of Sierra Leone The Office of the First Lady of Sierra Leone, under the leadership of Dr. Fatima Maada Bio, is dedicated to advancing the rights of women and children. Through strategic initiatives and advocacy, the Office focuses on improving access to education and healthcare while leading systemic efforts to eliminate gender-based violence.

About Just Rights for Children Just Rights for Children is a global child rights network founded by Bhuwan Ribhu. The network is committed to ending all forms of child exploitation, working to ensure that every child, regardless of geography, can enjoy a safe, healthy, and dignified childhood, and the network has prevented and stopped over 550,000 child marriages since 2023.