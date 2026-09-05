Allied Roofing Solutions Offers GAF Golden Pledge Limited Warranty for Qualifying Roof Replacements

Allied Roofing Solutions, a local roof replacement company serving New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania homeowners, is making the GAF Golden Pledge Limited Warranty available for qualifying residential roofing projects.

The Golden Pledge Limited Warranty is available only through GAF Master Elite Roofing Contractors. GAF reports that only 2% of roofers in North America are invited to earn Master Elite status. Contractors must be properly insured and licensed where required, and GAF also considers their roofing experience and customer reviews.

Allied Roofing Solutions brings nearly two decades of residential roofing experience to that distinction. Established in 2007, the company is fully licensed, bonded, and insured, maintains an A rating with the Better Business Bureau, and belongs to the National Roofing Contractors Association. Its full roof replacements are completed by Allied employees, giving the company direct oversight of the workmanship, roofing-system requirements, and warranty documentation for each qualifying project.

Maintaining Master Elite status requires roofing contractors to meet annual thresholds related to qualifying shingles roofing projects, enhanced warranty registrations, and continued training. For homeowners looking for an experienced GAF roof shingles installation company , working with Allied Roofing Solutions means partnering with a team that can help select a complete qualifying GAF roofing system, install each required component according to manufacturer standards, and complete the registration process needed for Golden Pledge coverage.

Erand Molla, President and CEO of Allied Roofing Solutions, said, “For our customers, this warranty means their investment is protected beyond the roof shingles. It also reflects the care we take to install, document, and stand behind the complete GAF roofing system.”

For qualifying GAF Camelot II roof installations, the Golden Pledge Limited Warranty provides a Lifetime limited warranty term, including 50 years of non-prorated coverage against manufacturing defects and 30 years of non-prorated coverage against misapplication. For an approved claim, coverage may include replacement materials, installation labor, and necessary tear-off and disposal costs.

Golden Pledge eligibility applies to the complete roofing system rather than the Camelot II shingles alone. Existing roofing must first be removed to the deck, and the replacement must incorporate qualifying GAF components such as roof-deck protection, leak barrier, starter strips, ridge cap shingles, and balanced attic ventilation. The installation also needs to meet GAF’s requirements for leak barriers and flashing around vulnerable areas, including valleys, chimneys, dormers, plumbing vents, and skylights. Allied Roofing Solutions installs Camelot II for homeowners looking for designer roof shingles that deliver a dimensional, slate-inspired appearance without the premium costs associated with natural slate roofing.

The roofing company works with homeowners from the initial roof inspection through material selection, installation, cleanup, documentation, and warranty registration. Itscontractors can explain whether a proposed system meets Golden Pledge requirements before work begins, helping homeowners understand the products, accessory components, coverage periods, and registration process connected to their residential roofing project.

﻿﻿