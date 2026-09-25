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Disney Raises Disney+ and Hulu Prices Again as Streaming Costs Increase

ByJolyen

Sep 25, 2026

Disney Raises Disney+ and Hulu Prices Again as Streaming Costs Increase

The Walt Disney Company is raising subscription prices for Disney+ and Hulu, marking another increase roughly a year after its last major streaming price adjustment. The ad-free Disney+ and Hulu bundle will cost $21.99 per month, up from $19.99.

The individual ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans will each rise from $18.99 to $21.49 per month. Their stand-alone ad-supported plans will increase to $12.49 per month, according to Disney+’s official pricing page.

Disney+ Has Moved Far Beyond Its Launch Price

Disney+ launched in 2019 at $6.99 per month. Since then, Disney has repeatedly increased subscription prices as it works to make its streaming operations profitable.

Disney is not the only major streaming provider raising prices. Peacock and Apple TV increased subscription costs in August, while Netflix raised prices earlier this year.

Streaming has become an increasingly important part of Disney’s business. In its third-quarter 2026 results, the company said Disney+ and Hulu entertainment streaming revenue increased 11% to $5.5 billion, supported by subscriber growth and previous price increases.

Disney Adds New Features as Streaming Business Changes

Disney has also been considering other ways to expand its streaming audience. The company has reportedly examined a free Disney+ tier that could compete for viewing time with ad-supported platforms such as YouTube and Tubi.

Earlier this month, Disney+ introduced Playlists, which organize movies and episodes into themed collections that play continuously. Subscribers can choose collections based on genres, franchises, characters or moods while retaining controls to pause, skip and rewind.

Disney is also making changes to the technology operations supporting its services. The company recently appointed Karandeep Anand as its first chief technology officer, giving him responsibility for areas including enterprise technology, infrastructure, data, AI platforms, products and engineering.

Anand previously served as CEO of Character.AI. Disney had earlier accused the AI company of infringing its intellectual property before hiring Anand for the newly created technology position.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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