ASLA 2026 Brings Landscape Architecture Industry to Los Angeles as York Bridge Concepts Prepares to Exhibit

The ASLA 2026 Conference on Landscape Architecture opened Wednesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, placing new materials, infrastructure approaches, fabrication methods, and resilient design strategies in front of professionals shaping outdoor spaces across the country. ASLA describes the annual conference as the world’s largest gathering of landscape architects and allied professionals.

This year’s EXPO includes more than 320 exhibitors, including more than 60 new exhibitors, with manufacturers, fabricators, and technology providers presenting products and services for public spaces, infrastructure, and landscape projects. The conference program is also examining issues ranging from environmental stewardship and energy infrastructure to craftsmanship and collaboration between designers and fabricators.

Against that backdrop, York Bridge Concepts is exhibiting at Booth 503 throughout the conference. The national design-build company specializes in custom timber and hybrid bridges, boardwalks, and waterfront structures, giving attendees an opportunity to discuss how bridge infrastructure can be incorporated into parks, trails, commercial developments, municipalities, resorts, and other outdoor environments. The company’s conference schedule confirms its ASLA appearance from Sept. 16 through 18.

York Bridge Concepts’ presence gives landscape architects and other project professionals direct access to a bridge builder during early project planning. That can be particularly relevant for projects where a bridge must function as both infrastructure and a visible element of the surrounding landscape.

Rather than offering only standardized bridge products, the company uses a design-build approach to develop structures around individual project requirements. Its work includes pedestrian, golf course, vehicular, and trail bridges, as well as boardwalk and waterfront applications. Project discussions can account for the intended use of a structure, surrounding landscape, site conditions, architectural character, and long-term performance requirements.

At the ASLA conference, York Bridge Concepts will meet with landscape architects, engineers, developers, contractors, municipal leaders, and other industry professionals to discuss upcoming projects, custom bridge solutions, design considerations, and construction approaches for commercial, municipal, and recreational spaces.

The timing places those conversations within a broader ASLA program focused heavily on how projects move from design concepts into built environments. One conference session on Wednesday specifically examines collaboration among landscape architects, architects, engineers, and fabricators as construction projects become increasingly complex and costly.

York Bridge Concepts will remain at the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture, which continues through Friday, Sept. 18, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.