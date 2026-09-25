Retirement Heroes, an Atlanta-based Retirement planning firm led by founder Shelby Green, has announced the launch of a modernized retirement income planning approach centered on personalized service and forward-looking strategies. The firm aims to move beyond traditional planning methods, offering retirees and those approaching retirement a framework built around individual needs rather than standardized formulas.

The announcement reflects a broader effort to address a common concern among retirees: the fear of running out of money during their later years. Through its structured planning process, Retirement Heroes seeks to provide clarity, dependable income strategies, and a client experience grounded in relationships rather than transactions.

A Mission Rooted in Personal Experience

The motivation behind Retirement Heroes is deeply personal for its founder. Shelby Green grew up in poverty and watched his own parents struggle to retire, with both continuing to work into their late seventies. That experience shaped his decision to study finance and dedicate his career to helping others avoid a similar outcome.

“My parents were not able to retire the way they hoped, and that stayed with me,” said Green. “I treat every client the way I would treat my own parents. My goal is to make sure they are doing what is best for themselves and their families, so they do not have to keep working when they should be enjoying life.”

This philosophy informs the firm’s approach, which emphasizes understanding each client’s circumstances before recommending any financial strategy. Rather than focusing solely on numbers, the firm prioritizes the individuals behind those numbers.

Rethinking the Status Quo in Retirement Income Planning

The firm is focused on modern retirement income strategies that account for inflation, changing tax laws, and longer life expectancies rather than relying on approaches developed decades ago.

Income planning is central to the firm’s services, with strategies designed to create dependable cash flow throughout retirement and reduce the risk of depleting savings prematurely.

“Retirement planning should not look the same as it did decades ago,” Green said. “The economy has changed, people are living longer, and the strategies need to reflect that.”

The firm’s AIM program focuses on three areas: Achieve Your Dream Lifestyle, Increase Your Nest Egg, and Maximize Your Retirement Income, addressing lifestyle goals, savings growth, and reliable retirement income.

A White Glove Client Experience

One of the primary differentiators highlighted is the firm’s emphasis on personalized, high-touch service. Rather than treating clients as accounts, Retirement Heroes focuses on building long-term relationships grounded in transparency and trust.

“We do not just do the math or manage money for people,” Green said. “We get to know our clients. That personalized service, being honest and transparent with them, is what really separates us. People want to feel understood, and that is what we deliver.”

This approach has resonated with the firm’s client base. Retirement Heroes reports serving more than 500 clients and maintaining a collection of five-star reviews from individuals who have worked with Green and his team. Testimonials describe the founder as knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely invested in their financial well-being.

One client noted that Green “took the time to truly explain” complex financial products and how they applied to their family’s situation. Another described his planning process as “holistic” and “results driven,” praising his trustworthiness and patience. These reflections underscore the firm’s commitment to education and individualized guidance.

Recognition and Industry Standing

The firm’s founder brings a record of professional recognition to the practice. Green has been named a Top Advisor under 40 in Georgia for five consecutive years and has qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table for six consecutive years. The Million Dollar Round Table is a global association recognizing financial professionals who meet established standards of production, knowledge, and ethical conduct.

Green’s expertise has also been featured across major broadcast networks, including ABC, FOX, NBC, and CBS. This visibility reflects the firm’s growing presence in the retirement planning space and its founder’s role as a resource on financial topics relevant to retirees.

Additional client feedback from Green’s prior practice, formerly operating under a different name before rebranding to Retirement Heroes, remains available through public review platforms and continues to reflect the consistency of his approach over time. More information can be found through Green’s LinkedIn profile .

Recognized as Best Retirement Planner in Georgia of 2026

Retirement Heroes founder Shelby Green has been recognized as the “ Best Retirement Planner in Georgia of 2026 ,” with the award announced by BestofBestReview.com. The recognition highlights Green’s personalized approach to retirement planning, including income planning, Social Security optimization, tax strategies, rollovers, estate planning, and required minimum distribution planning.

The recognition adds to Green’s work helping retirees and those approaching retirement make informed financial decisions. His approach emphasizes personalized guidance, transparency, and strategies built around each client’s circumstances rather than a standardized retirement formula.

Comprehensive Retirement Services

Beyond income planning, Retirement Heroes offers a range of services designed to address the full scope of retirement preparation. These include estate planning, tax strategies, Social Security optimization, rollovers, and Required Minimum Distribution planning.

Social Security optimization refers to determining the most advantageous time and method to claim Social Security benefits in order to maximize lifetime income. Required Minimum Distributions, often abbreviated as RMDs, are the minimum amounts that retirement account holders must withdraw annually once they reach a certain age, and planning for them can help minimize unnecessary tax burdens.

Rollovers, which involve transferring funds from one retirement account to another, are another area of focus. Proper handling of rollovers can help clients preserve tax advantages and consolidate their savings for more efficient management.

The firm also produces educational content on topics such as inflation, tariffs, high-yield savings options, hidden retirement costs, and taxes. These resources are intended to improve financial literacy and help clients make informed decisions. Additional guides are available at retirementheroes.org . You can email directly at [email protected] .

Serving the Atlanta Community and Beyond

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Retirement Heroes serves clients throughout the region and offers complimentary financial reviews as well as educational events. The firm invites prospective clients to request a consultation to discuss their individual retirement goals and concerns.

Green has emphasized that financial security in retirement extends beyond account balances. “Financial security in retirement is not just about numbers, it is about peace of mind,” he said. “I am here to help retirees make informed decisions so they can enjoy life on their terms, without the fear of outliving their savings.”

With its combination of personalized service, modern planning strategies, and a mission rooted in personal experience, Retirement Heroes aims to redefine what retirees can expect from a financial advisory firm.

About Retirement Heroes

Retirement Heroes is a retirement services planning firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, founded by Shelby Green. The firm specializes in retirement income planning, estate planning, tax strategies, Social Security optimization, rollovers, and Required Minimum Distribution planning. Guided by a personalized, relationship-driven philosophy, Retirement Heroes helps retirees and those nearing retirement build dependable income streams, protect their assets, and plan for the future with confidence.