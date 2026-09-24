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MSP Titans of the Industry Recognizes Secure Strategic Technology as 2026 Awards Finalist

ByEthan Lin

Sep 24, 2026

This honor places SST among a select group of top-performing MSPs redefining what it means to be a trusted technology partner. This nomination celebrates the work they do every day — solving tough problems, building client trust, and helping businesses stay productive, protected, and prepared for what’s next in an increasingly difficult and ever-changing technology landscape.

“This recognition belongs to our team and to the commitment they bring to our clients every day,” said Tracy Tobin, CEO of Secure Strategic Technology. “Our goal has always been to prevent problems before they start and to turn technology into a real advantage for the businesses we serve. Being named a finalist tells us that our approach is working.”

The MSP Titans of the Industry Awards highlight those MSPs who lead with innovation, client success, and forward-thinking service models. Finalists are selected through a competitive review process that examines business growth, client outcomes, innovation, and overall impact on the MSP community and the clients they serve.

Winners will be announced at the 2026 MSP Titans of the Industry Awards on December 9, 2026, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“It’s a privilege to be recognized alongside such a strong group of MSPs,” Tobin added. “This nomination isn’t just a win for our team — it’s a signal to our clients that we’re doing exactly what we set out to do: deliver secure, smart, and strategic IT support that drives results.”

For more information about SST, visit secure-st.com.

About Secure Strategic Technology:

Secure Strategic Technology (SST) is a managed IT and cybersecurity firm based in La Crosse, Wisconsin, serving manufacturers, law firms, wealth management practices, and professional services organizations across the tri-state region. Since founding SST in 2024, Tracy Tobin and his team have built a company that delivers proactive managed IT services focused on business outcomes, grounded in disciplined processes and cybersecurity best practices. Together, they lead SST with a clear focus: equipping clients with the tools, strategies, and partnership needed to succeed.

As founder and CEO, Tracy brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology sector, with a proven record of driving growth, building high-performing teams, and helping businesses align technology with their goals. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics from the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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