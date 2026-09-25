How Jettly Is Simplifying Business Travel and Reducing Time Lost at Airports

As companies put greater pressure on executives to make business travel count, Jettly is positioning its corporate aviation services as an alternative to itineraries built around commercial airline schedules. The private aviation marketplace gives companies access to more than 23,000 aircraft worldwide, with flexible departure times, direct routing, and multi-city travel among the options available to corporate travelers.

The offering comes as businesses scrutinize how much productive time is lost getting executives between offices, client meetings, conferences, investment events, and project sites. A morning commercial flight for an afternoon meeting can require an early airport arrival and hours spent navigating terminals, connections, ground transportation, and possible delays.

Through Jettly’s online private aviation marketplace, companies can enter a departure airport, destination, travel dates, and passenger count to identify aircraft suited to a particular trip. The company’s aviation advisors can also assist with aircraft selection and flight coordination.

That flexibility extends beyond choosing an aircraft. Corporate travelers can generally arrive at a private terminal shortly before departure, cutting down the amount of time typically spent navigating a large commercial airport. Access to smaller airports can also put executives closer to offices, meeting locations, or project sites at either end of a journey.

Jettly is also supporting one of the less predictable parts of corporate travel: meetings, which rarely run according to an airline timetable. Its corporate aviation services can accommodate flexible scheduling, including departure adjustments when meetings run late or business plans change.

Direct routing provides another option for companies trying to fit several commitments into a limited travel window. Instead of building an itinerary around airline hubs and scheduled connections, businesses can arrange flights between airports that better suit their actual destinations.

The company also coordinates flight details with aircraft operators, including passenger manifests, catering preferences, ground transportation, and special requests.

Once aboard, private cabins can give executives an opportunity to continue working between destinations. Travelers may review documents, prepare for upcoming meetings, hold business discussions, or complete other work that can be difficult to manage while moving through commercial airports.

Jettly’s broader corporate aviation offering is geared toward businesses with recurring travel needs as well as companies arranging individual trips. Support for multi-city itineraries can be particularly useful when executives need to visit several locations without structuring an entire trip around scheduled airline routes.