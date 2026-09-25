Dan Visosky Marks 350+ Property Sales After More Than 20 Years in Teton County Real Estate

Dan Visosky Marks Career Milestone in Teton County Real Estate

Dan Visosky , Associate Broker with Prugh Real Estate in Jackson, Wyoming, is marking more than 350 properties personally sold during a real estate career that has been top-producing since 2004. Licensed in both Wyoming and Idaho, Visosky serves clients throughout Jackson, Wilson, Teton Village, Moran, Star Valley, and the Victor and Driggs area.

His career reflects more than two decades of experience navigating the distinct residential, luxury, investment, and land considerations found throughout the Jackson Hole and Teton County markets.

Experience Across a Wide Range of Properties

Visosky’s transaction history includes residential purchases as well as landmark commercial and estate properties. His company has helped sell properties including The Virginian Hotel and The Alpenhof in Teton Village, along with estates located on Fish Creek Road, Matheson Hill, John Dodge Road, and Turpin Meadow Loop.

The portfolio has included properties with list prices reaching $60 million, giving Visosky experience across a broad range of transactions and property types.

That range is particularly relevant in Jackson Hole, where buyers and sellers may encounter very different considerations depending on whether they are purchasing a condominium, residential property, estate, ranch, or investment property.

More Than Two Decades of Local Experience

Visosky has lived in the Jackson area since 1998, giving him longstanding ties to the community and the local real estate market. His professional experience has developed alongside his involvement in the area, including board service, five years of volleyball coaching, and current involvement helping coach a golf team.

His local knowledge extends to communities throughout the region, including Jackson , Wilson , Teton Village , Victor/Driggs, ID , Moran and Star Valley .

Professional Recognition and Leadership

In 2012, Visosky was named Realtor of the Year and served as President of the Teton Board of REALTORS®. He is licensed in both Wyoming and Idaho, allowing him to work with clients across the state line, including buyers and sellers connected to Victor and Driggs.

In addition to his brokerage work, Visosky is a real estate investor and local business owner. His experience as an investor provides another perspective when working with clients evaluating real estate as part of a broader financial strategy.

He has also received ongoing professional coaching from a leading real estate training organization since 2013. During his time with Prugh Real Estate, he has contributed to the brokerage’s record of more than 500 properties sold and more than $1 billion in company sales volume since 2019.

A Service Philosophy Built Around Anticipating Client Questions

Visosky describes his service philosophy simply: answering clients’ questions before they have to ask them.

In Teton County, that can involve issues that extend beyond basic property characteristics. Buyers may need to understand conservation easements, water rights, wildlife corridor restrictions, seasonal access, short-term rental zoning, and whether a particular parcel is actually suitable for development.

For sellers, the same approach can apply to positioning, pricing, and communication throughout a transaction. For buyers, it means providing context about neighborhoods, inventory, and strategy before an offer is submitted.

Serving Buyers, Sellers, and Investors Across the Region

Visosky’s current practice covers several communities within the Jackson Hole and surrounding markets. His experience includes working with buyers seeking primary residences, second homes, investment properties, and other real estate opportunities, as well as sellers navigating the area’s specialized market conditions.

His career highlights include more than 350 personally sold properties, more than 20 years of experience, a top-producing record dating to 2004, recognition as the 2012 Realtor of the Year, service as President of the Teton Board of REALTORS®, and licenses in both Wyoming and Idaho.

About Dan Visosky

Dan Visosky is an Associate Broker with Prugh Real Estate serving Jackson, Wyoming, Teton County, and surrounding communities. A top-producing agent since 2004, he has personally sold more than 350 properties and is licensed in Wyoming and Idaho. He was named 2012 Realtor of the Year and served as 2012 President of the Teton Board of REALTORS®. He is also a real estate investor and local business owner and has contributed to Prugh Real Estate’s more than $1 billion in sales since 2019. Visosky has lived in the Jackson area since 1998.

Learn more at DanVisosky.com , or connect with Dan Visosky through his Google Business Profile , Zillow , Realtor.com , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , and Yelp . He can also be reached at [email protected] .