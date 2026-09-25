Believe In Lean Announces Continued Expansion of Its Sustainable Transformation Coaching Brand Led by Founder Thomas Whitehead

Thomas Whitehead Positions Believe In Lean as a Modern Alternative to Traditional Fitness Culture

Believe In Lean, the online transformation coaching company founded by Thomas Whitehead, has announced the continued expansion of its coaching programmes and educational platform focused on sustainable fat loss, body recomposition, and holistic health transformation for busy women over 40 navigating menopause.

Founded on the principle that health and fitness should enhance life rather than dominate it, Believe In Lean has grown into a globally recognised coaching brand helping clients achieve long term physical and lifestyle transformation through practical and sustainable systems.

Thomas Whitehead established the company after experiencing his own personal transformation journey. Prior to entering the health and fitness industry, Whitehead faced significant personal challenges including substance abuse, poor lifestyle habits, and repeated legal issues during his younger years. Following a move to China to teach English, he committed fully to improving his health, fitness, and mindset through education and personal development.

That transformation ultimately became the foundation for Believe In Lean and its mission to help others create meaningful lifestyle change through sustainable methods rather than short term dieting approaches.

“True transformation starts long before physical change,” said Thomas Whitehead, Founder and CEO of Believe In Lean. “Most people believe nutrition and training are the biggest factors in getting in shape. In reality, mindset, behaviour, and identity are what determine whether someone succeeds long term.”

Coaching Philosophy Focuses on Long Term Behaviour Change

Unlike many traditional fitness programmes that emphasise calorie restriction, excessive cardio, or rapid weight loss methods, Believe In Lean has built its coaching philosophy around sustainable nutrition, metabolism support, resistance training, accountability, education, and mindset development.

The company’s coaching systems are specifically designed for individuals balancing careers, children, stress, relationships, and other everyday responsibilities.

Whitehead has become particularly recognised for helping women who feel frustrated after years of failed dieting attempts, especially menopausal women and busy parents seeking realistic and maintainable health strategies.

One of the company’s primary frameworks is its Perfect Nutrition Formula™, which focuses on helping clients fuel their bodies effectively while supporting energy levels, reducing cravings, and creating sustainable fat loss conditions without extreme restriction.

The business has also developed its brand-new Menopause Reset Method™, a coaching system tailored specifically for women over 40 experiencing hormonal changes, stubborn weight gain, low energy, and declining confidence.

Rather than promoting temporary fixes, the programmes aim to simplify health and fitness into practical systems that can integrate into real life conditions.

According to Whitehead, long term success is less about motivation and more about changing internal behaviours and thought patterns.

“If you continue to do what you’ve always done, you will continue to get what you’ve always got,” Whitehead said. “People do not fail because they are incapable. Most fail because they never address the mindset and behavioural patterns driving the cycle.”

Client Transformations Extend Beyond Physical Results

Over the years, Believe In Lean has worked with hundreds of clients internationally through its coaching programmes, including Mom Bod to Hot Bod and Dad Bod to Greek God.

The company reports that many client outcomes have extended beyond weight loss and body composition improvements to include wider lifestyle and health improvements.

Among the transformations highlighted by the business are clients who successfully improved significant health conditions through structured lifestyle intervention. Clients Clint and Vicky reportedly reversed Type 2 diabetes through changes to nutrition, exercise, body composition, and lifestyle habits under the company’s guidance. Another client, Tracie, was able to discontinue hormone replacement therapy after improving her health and fitness through the programme’s holistic coaching approach.

Whitehead believes these stories demonstrate the broader impact sustainable health coaching can have on confidence, energy, mental wellbeing, and quality of life.

The company’s educational approach also places strong emphasis on accountability and long term behavioural coaching rather than generic meal plans or temporary fitness challenges.

Growing Online Presence Strengthens Industry Recognition

Alongside its coaching services, Believe In Lean has continued expanding its digital presence through educational and motivational content distributed across social media platforms, podcasts, newsletters, and online communities.

Whitehead has built an audience of more than 750,000 followers across social media channels through content focused on sustainable fat loss, mindset development, discipline, and practical lifestyle coaching.

His direct communication style and ability to simplify complex health concepts have contributed to the brand’s growing visibility within the online fitness industry.

The company has also collaborated with major fitness and nutrition organisations, including ESN, also known as Elite Sports Nutrition, one of Europe’s largest sports nutrition brands.

Whitehead has additionally appeared on podcasts and media platforms discussing personal development, discipline, mindset transformation, and the importance of sustainable lifestyle change.

The company states that its long term vision is to continue expanding its coaching systems and educational resources while helping more people move away from restrictive dieting culture and toward sustainable lifestyle transformation.

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now,” Whitehead said. “Transformation becomes possible when people decide to change the standards they live by internally.”

Industry Recognition Highlights Continued Growth

Believe In Lean’s continued momentum has also been recognized through a recent industry accolade. Founder and CEO Thomas Whitehead was named Best Online Fitness Coach for Busy Parents in the United Kingdom of 2026 by Best of Best Review, recognizing his commitment to helping busy parents achieve sustainable health and fitness through practical, mindset-driven coaching. The award acknowledged Whitehead’s emphasis on long-term behavior change, accountability, and realistic lifestyle integration, as well as the measurable impact Believe In Lean’s coaching programs have had on clients balancing careers, family responsibilities, and personal wellbeing. The recognition reflects the company’s ongoing mission to make lasting health transformation accessible through sustainable systems rather than short-term fitness solutions.

About Believe In Lean

Believe In Lean is an online transformation coaching company founded by Thomas Whitehead specialising in sustainable fat loss, body recomposition, holistic health coaching, and long term lifestyle transformation for busy parents and women over 40. The company provides coaching, education, accountability, nutrition guidance, and resistance training systems designed to fit around real life responsibilities and create sustainable results. Believe In Lean also produces educational content across social media, podcasts, and online platforms focused on mindset, sustainable health, and personal transformation. Learn more at Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , LinkedIn , or TikTok . You can email directly to [email protected] .