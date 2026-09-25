Pro Comfort AC Urges Boca Raton Homeowners to Check Heating Before Cooler Weather Hits

As South Florida moves into its cooler months, Pro Comfort AC is encouraging homeowners and businesses in Boca Raton to have their heating systems inspected now, before the first cold snap turns a minor issue into an unexpected breakdown. The family-owned HVAC company, which serves Broward and Palm Beach counties, says fall is typically the slowest season for heating calls, making it the easiest time to get a system checked before demand picks up.

“We could have sold a new unit, but we fixed what they had instead — that kind of honesty is the whole business,” said a company representative, pointing to a philosophy the company says shapes how it approaches every job, from a simple repair to a full system replacement.

HVAC company in Boca Raton, FL

Same-Day Relief When the AC Still Needs Attention

Even as the seasons shift, air conditioning rarely gets a break in South Florida. Pro Comfort AC continues to offer same-day and emergency AC repair for Boca Raton homes and businesses, with technicians diagnosing the actual problem and presenting clear pricing before any work begins, rather than defaulting to a recommendation for full replacement. Portable cooling units are available for customers who need to stay comfortable while repairs are completed.

Getting Heating Systems Ready Before Temperatures Drop

Heat pumps and electric heaters that sat unused all summer can develop issues that only show up once a system is switched back on. Pro Comfort AC’s technicians inspect and repair these systems ahead of the cooler months, checking for common problems like inconsistent heating, unusual noises, or units that fail to power on, and walking homeowners through their findings before any repair begins.

A Closer Look at Furnace Care Before Winter Arrives

For the subset of Boca Raton homes and businesses with gas or electric furnaces, Pro Comfort AC recommends a pre-season inspection to catch worn components or airflow restrictions before they force an emergency call later in the season. Routine furnace maintenance, the company says, is typically far less costly than an emergency repair once temperatures drop and demand for service rises.

The company says its approach echoes feedback it regularly hears from customers: technicians who explain what’s actually wrong, offer repair as the first option rather than the last, and back the work with a 1-year warranty on parts and labor and a price-match guarantee.

About Pro Comfort AC

Pro Comfort AC LLC is located at 817 SE 9th Street, Ste 100, in Deerfield Beach, FL, and serves Broward and Palm Beach counties, including Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, and Coral Springs. The company offers residential and commercial HVAC services including AC installation and repair, heating installation and repair, furnace services, ductwork and indoor air quality services, and HVAC maintenance plans. Business hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with 24/7 emergency service available.

Boca Raton homeowners and businesses can schedule an AC repair, heating repair, or furnace inspection by calling (954) 363-9191 or visiting procomfortac.com.