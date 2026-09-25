Gallup Finds Americans Remain Wary of AI Despite Frequent Use

Americans who use AI every day are still uneasy about the technology, according to new research from Gallup conducted in partnership with Microsoft. Among daily AI users in the U.S., 68% said AI makes them feel worried, while concern was even higher among people who use it less frequently.

The Gallup survey currently covers 37 countries, with about 1,000 people surveyed in each between April and July 2026. The project will eventually include more than 140 countries, although India, Australia and Malaysia were not part of the first published results.

Western Countries Report Higher Levels of AI Worry

The U.S. recorded the highest level of concern among the countries surveyed, with 74% of AI-aware adults saying the technology makes them worried. Only 36% expected AI to mostly help the country.

Canada showed a similar pattern. About 29% of respondents used AI daily, while 64% of Canadians who were aware of AI said the technology worried them.

Frequent use did not eliminate concern, but daily users generally reported less anxiety than people who used AI less often. In the U.S., 68% of daily users were worried, compared with 80% of less frequent users and 74% of people who had never used AI.

Gallup also found a large gap between optimism and trust. Across the 37 countries, a median of only 36% of respondents said they trusted AI completely or a lot to provide accurate information.

Among U.S. daily users, 45% expressed that level of trust. The figure fell to 26% among weekly users, 15% among people who used AI less than weekly and 8% among those who had never used it.

Singapore and China Show Higher AI Optimism

Singapore recorded the highest daily AI usage rate in the study at 46%. More than 80% of AI-aware respondents there expected the technology to improve their daily lives, while 77% believed it would help the country.

China also recorded relatively high use, with 35% of respondents saying they used AI daily. Gallup found that most respondents there expected AI to benefit the country, while China, Singapore and Kenya reported some of the highest levels of positive emotion toward the technology.

Across all 37 countries, positive feelings outweighed negative ones in 34, with curiosity the most common positive response. The median share of respondents who felt worried about AI was 32%.

Gallup senior scientist Pablo Diego-Rosell said the findings show that attitudes toward AI can overlap rather than follow a single pattern. People can use AI often, expect it to provide benefits and remain curious about it while still worrying about its effects and questioning the accuracy of its answers.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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