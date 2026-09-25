Zoox Grounds Atlanta Test Fleet After Workers Report Possible Toxic Gas Exposure

Zoox has grounded its autonomous vehicle test fleet in Atlanta after workers reported symptoms following possible exposure to gases inside several vehicles. The Amazon-owned company halted operations while investigating, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inquiry after one contractor filed a complaint.

An OSHA letter viewed by TechCrunch said as many as 40 workers may have been exposed, although Zoox identified 28 employees who rode in six vehicles with an unexplained odor. The company’s purpose-built electric robotaxis are not affected because the Atlanta test fleet uses modified Toyota Highlander SUVs with internal combustion engines.

Workers Reported Illnesses Across Several Vehicles

Contractor Jay Davis said he and three colleagues became lightheaded on August 14, with one worker vomiting after leaving their vehicle. Davis said the group was later assigned another test vehicle and experienced symptoms again that day.

Three workers went to an emergency room and were evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure. Davis said elevated carbon monoxide was not detected in his system, although workers were told their symptoms were consistent with exposure.

Reports of illness continued until August 22, when someone called 911 for another sick worker. Zoox subsequently quarantined its Atlanta vehicles and reduced operations at the facility.

The exact cause remains unclear. Zoox said it detected carbon dioxide in affected vehicles but found no evidence of carbon monoxide, damaged batteries or hydrogen sulfide.

Zoox Adds Gas Monitors While Investigating Vehicles

In a September 10 letter to OSHA, Zoox said 10 workers voluntarily received medical evaluations and that one medical report identified carbon dioxide exposure. The company inspected exhaust systems, conducted smoke tests for possible cabin leaks and replaced the vehicles’ 12-volt batteries.

Zoox said it will also install monitors capable of detecting carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and hydrogen sulfide. OSHA has since closed its inquiry, while Zoox said its investigation is continuing.

The company has long used modified Highlanders as part of its autonomous vehicle testing program. Its vehicles can remain running for extended periods to maintain sensor calibration and reduce the startup time of onboard computing systems.

Zoox also uses exhaust-capture equipment at indoor facilities to limit the buildup of vehicle emissions. Workers told TechCrunch that the modified SUVs include additional equipment such as sensors, autonomous driving computers and an interior air “snorkel,” although Zoox said it does not modify the vehicles’ ventilation systems.

The Atlanta suspension follows earlier reports of injuries involving safety monitors in Zoox test vehicles during sudden braking and swerving events. Zoox said worker safety remains its primary concern and that test vehicle operations in Atlanta will remain stopped while it examines the reported exposures.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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