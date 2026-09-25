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OpenAI Brings Voice-Powered Work Features to ChatGPT Mobile

ByJolyen

Sep 25, 2026

OpenAI Brings Voice-Powered Work Features to ChatGPT Mobile

OpenAI is bringing voice-powered work features to ChatGPT on mobile, allowing users to speak commands that trigger tasks such as creating documents, drafting emails and summarizing messages. The update extends capabilities previously available on desktop to iOS and Android.

According to OpenAI’s September 23 release notes, Live now supports plugins and connected apps across web, iOS and Android. Voice is also available inside ChatGPT Work on both web and mobile.

Plus and Pro Users Can Complete Work Tasks by Voice

Plus and Pro subscribers with Work access can ask ChatGPT to create documents, presentations and spreadsheets, work with connected apps or use its browser. Users can also start tasks such as summarizing Slack messages or preparing an email while speaking rather than typing.

OpenAI says written responses and task results will appear in the conversation alongside the voice interaction. If a task is still unfinished when the user ends the voice session, it can continue in text.

The company also allows users to move between voice and text during the same conversation. Work started on a mobile device can later be continued on desktop, giving users another way to begin tasks while away from their computers.

OpenAI’s Work and Codex documentation says Voice uses the same tools and permissions available to the selected experience. Connected apps keep their existing access controls, data permissions and action restrictions.

Free and Go Users Gain Voice Access to Plugins

Free and Go users will not receive the full Work experience, but they can use Voice in regular ChatGPT conversations with plugins supported by their plans. This allows voice conversations to interact with connected services without requiring users to manually switch to text.

The mobile update follows OpenAI’s expansion of conversational voice technology earlier this year. Its GPT-Live-1 model supports natural, full-duplex conversations that allow people to interrupt and respond without waiting for rigid turn-taking.

OpenAI later brought similar voice controls to Work and Codex in its desktop app. The mobile rollout now gives users access to many of the same workflows from their phones.

The update arrives as AI companies add more ways to move work between devices and interaction modes. Anthropic recently combined its Claude chat and Cowork interfaces, while OpenAI continues to keep standard ChatGPT conversations and Work as separate experiences.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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