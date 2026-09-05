Hariom Helps Foundation Announces Scholarship Initiative as Tech Executive Turns Financial Lessons Into Student Scholarships

In 2023, a heart rhythm crisis led technology executive Sankha Nagchoudhury to receive a pacemaker and prompted a question that changed the direction of his work: if he were no longer available to explain a lifetime of financial decisions, would his family understand what he had learned? His answer became two books, written in practical language for everyday readers. The next step was to direct 100% of their proceeds to scholarships through Hariom Helps Foundation, turning a personal financial playbook into an educational opportunity for students.

Three 2026 Honors Recognize Education and Impact

Sankha Nagchoudhury and Hariom Helps Foundation have earned three 2026 honors recognizing their commitment to accessible financial education and educational opportunity. A Novice’s Guide to Wealth was named Best Wealth Building Book in the United States of 2026 by Evergreen Awards, while The Wealth Engine™ received Best Purpose Driven Financial Education Book in the United States of 2026 from BizWeekly. Hariom Helps Foundation was also named Best Scholarship Nonprofit in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review, highlighting its commitment to connecting financial education with scholarship support.

A Health Crisis Became a Catalyst

The 2023 health event shifted Nagchoudhury’s thinking from simply accumulating knowledge to documenting it. Rather than leave financial lessons, strategies and considerations unwritten, he began developing material intended for families, young adults, entrepreneurs and others who may not have formal financial training.

“My health crisis gave me more than a pacemaker. It gave me a renewed sense of purpose,” Nagchoudhury said. “I realized that the knowledge we accumulate has little value if we do not share it with the people who may need it most.”

Nagchoudhury has more than three decades of experience in enterprise technology, innovation and digital transformation. His professional background includes leadership roles with organizations including ServiceNow, PepsiCo, Accenture, IBM, BearingPoint and Ericsson.

His experience in technology and business also influenced the way he approached the books, with an emphasis on translating complex financial and technology concepts into practical information for general readers.

Two Books With One Educational Mission

Hariom Helps Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to expanding educational opportunities and providing scholarships to students in need. The Foundation receives 100% of the proceeds from A Novice’s Guide to Wealth and The Wealth Engine™.

The initiative connects financial education with educational access, allowing readers to gain practical financial insights while supporting scholarships for students pursuing their academic goals.

A Novice’s Guide to Wealth Explains Financial Foundations

A Novice’s Guide to Wealth introduces concepts related to building, protecting and growing wealth without assuming that readers have professional financial knowledge. The book addresses income, investing, taxes, risk, insurance, asset protection and estate planning through practical explanations and examples.

The goal is educational rather than advisory, with an emphasis on helping readers ask better questions and understand the categories of decisions that can affect long term financial security. The book does not position itself as a substitute for individualized financial, tax, legal or estate planning advice.

The approach reflects Nagchoudhury’s broader experience of translating complex systems into concepts that can be understood and applied by people outside specialist fields.

“Wealth should not be a language understood only by financial professionals,” Nagchoudhury said. “Everyday families deserve practical knowledge that helps them make better decisions and protect their futures.”

The Wealth Engine™ Examines AI and Emerging Finance

The second title, The Wealth Engine™, focuses on the intersection of wealth creation, artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency. Published in July 2026, the 216 page book examines how emerging technologies and changing financial models may affect investment decisions and economic opportunity.

Rather than presenting artificial intelligence or cryptocurrency as guaranteed paths to financial gain, the book emphasizes research, risk awareness and disciplined decision making. Topics include artificial intelligence, digital assets, cryptocurrency, decentralized finance, income generation and long term financial planning.

The book is intended to help general readers understand emerging financial technologies without requiring an advanced technical background.

“Artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency are reshaping the future of investing, yet no one was explaining them together in a practical way for everyday readers,” Nagchoudhury said. “That gap is why I wrote The Wealth Engine.”

Knowledge Directed Toward Scholarships

The scholarship component is the central purpose connecting the two books. Instead of retaining the proceeds as conventional author income, Nagchoudhury has directed 100% of proceeds from both titles to Hariom Helps Foundation.

The structure gives the books a purpose beyond financial education. A purchase provides access to information about personal wealth, emerging technologies and financial decision making while contributing proceeds to a nonprofit scholarship mission.

“I did not want these books to create wealth only for the reader,” Nagchoudhury said. “I wanted every purchase to help create an educational opportunity for a student who may otherwise never receive one.”

The Foundation’s mission is focused on educational opportunity, while the books address financial literacy and the changing relationship between technology and wealth. Together, they form an initiative in which knowledge is documented, shared and connected to support for students.

A Practical Approach to Financial Education

The books approach financial subjects from different directions. A Novice’s Guide to Wealth focuses on foundational concepts that can affect household and long term financial planning. The Wealth Engine™ examines newer technologies and financial models that are changing how people think about investing and wealth creation.

Both books avoid positioning financial success as a matter of quick gains. Instead, they emphasize understanding, planning, risk awareness and informed decision making.

Nagchoudhury’s professional background provides context for his interest in making complex subjects accessible. His career has included leadership in enterprise technology, digital transformation and innovation, while the Hariom Helps Foundation initiative reflects his interest in connecting knowledge with educational opportunity.

Books Supporting an Educational Mission

Hariom Helps Foundation’s scholarship mission provides the common thread between the two publications. The first book documents financial fundamentals prompted by a personal health experience. The second explores the evolving role of artificial intelligence and digital assets in the future of wealth.

The Foundation’s recognition as the Best Scholarship Nonprofit in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review adds another milestone to the initiative as it continues connecting financial education with support for students.

Both books are available through online booksellers, including Amazon . The Wealth Engine™ was published by California Book Publishers in July 2026.

More information about Hariom Helps Foundation and its scholarship mission is available at hariomhelps.com .

About Hariom Helps Foundation

Hariom Helps Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on supporting education and providing scholarships to students in need. The Foundation receives 100% of the proceeds from A Novice’s Guide to Wealth and The Wealth Engine™, authored by technology executive Sankha Nagchoudhury. Through these contributions, the Foundation seeks to expand access to educational opportunities for students pursuing their academic goals. Hariom Helps Foundation was named the Best Scholarship Nonprofit in the United States of 2026 by Best of Best Review. More information is available at hariomhelps.com and by email at hello@hariomhelps.com .