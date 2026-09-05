J. Alexander Law Firm Publishes Texas Guide to Rear-End Car Accidents

J. Alexander Law Firm has published a guide for Texas drivers involved in rear-end collisions. It covers how fault is evaluated, what vehicle data may exist, and why some injury symptoms appear days later.

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The guide is available free on the firm’s website. Publishers may cite or link to it with attribution to J. Alexander Law Firm.

Rear-End Fault Is Not Automatic

Many drivers assume the vehicle in the rear is automatically at fault, but fault still depends on the evidence. Texas Transportation Code §545.062 requires a driver following another vehicle to maintain an assured clear distance based on speed, traffic, and road conditions.

Under Texas’s comparative-responsibility rules, recovery is reduced by the injured person’s own percentage of responsibility, and a person found more than 50 percent responsible is generally barred from recovering.

Vehicle Data May Help Explain the Crash

Many vehicles contain event data recorders, which may capture speed, brake use, seat-belt status, and throttle position for a short period before and during an impact.

Texas Transportation Code §547.615 generally treats that data as the vehicle owner’s information. Others may retrieve it only in limited situations, such as with the owner’s consent or a court order, and it can be lost when a damaged vehicle is repaired, sold, or sent to salvage.

Vehicle Damage Does Not Diagnose an Injury

Federal bumper standards address low-speed damage resistance, not whether a collision can cause an injury. The guide explains the difference between repair cost and delta-V, the change in a vehicle’s speed during a collision. Neither is a medical diagnosis.

Some Symptoms May Appear Later

Not every injury is obvious at the scene. Whiplash symptoms commonly appear 24 to 72 hours after a collision rather than immediately, as adrenaline fades and inflammation builds. The guide advises seeking medical evaluation when symptoms appear and keeping records of visits, imaging, and bills.

Texas generally allows two years to file a personal injury lawsuit, but video footage, witnesses, and vehicle data often disappear much sooner.

“A rear-end collision may look simple at first, but the facts still matter,” said Josh Alexander, founder of J. Alexander Law Firm. “Photos, vehicle damage, camera footage, and medical records can all become important when an insurer disputes fault or questions an injury.”

About J. Alexander Law Firm

J. Alexander Law Firm is a Texas personal injury firm founded in 2017 by attorney Josh Alexander, a United States Marine Corps veteran. The firm serves clients in English and Spanish and publishes free safety tools and guides as part of its community education work.

This release and the linked guide provide general information only. They are not legal or medical advice and do not create an attorney-client relationship.

Contact

Josh Alexander

J. Alexander Law Firm

marketing@jalexlawfirm.com

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