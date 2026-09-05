Ethan King Announces Guest Appearance on Entrepreneurs on Fire Podcast About AI Automation

Ethan King , an entrepreneur, author, and keynote speaker focused on AI automation, announces his guest appearance on Entrepreneurs on Fire , a podcast that features conversations with entrepreneurs about their experiences and ideas. In the September 2, 2026, episode, King discusses how businesses can move from using AI for conversation toward systems that execute tasks, while also sharing his perspective on workforce changes, time management, and the personal value of automation.

During the conversation, King explains that his view of automation begins with delegation. He regards a delegation-first mindset as an important consideration for entrepreneurs evaluating repetitive work, with AI serving as a means of assigning certain tasks to machines, systems, or autonomous software. He connects the idea to an experience from his childhood in West Africa, where he observed villagers washing clothes by hand in the Niger River. “The memory became a reference point for how repetitive business processes can similarly be handled through systems designed to perform recurring work,” he shares.

(Photo: Ethan King)

That perspective also informed King’s latest book, Done: Let AI Do Your Work So You Can Live Your Life . The book addresses the transition from AI that primarily provides information to AI that can carry out tasks from beginning to end. King shares an example from family travel, when his autonomous AI agents handled emails and worked on deals while he remained present with his family. “The point of AI is not to work more; it is to live more,” King says. He frames automation as a means of creating additional space for family, creative work, and personal pursuits.

King further explains a six-level framework for AI autonomy. The first level involves conversational AI that provides information while a person completes the task. Level two includes customized AI tools that assist with recurring tasks but still require manual execution. Level three introduces automated workflows that respond to defined triggers. Level four moves to AI agents capable of handling an entire task independently. Level five involves orchestrator agents that coordinate other AI systems, while level six represents proactive AI that can act based on an understanding of a user’s systems, schedule, and preferences.

Done: Let AI Do Your Work So You Can Live Your Life (Source: Ethan King)

The discussion also considers how these developments may affect employees. King describes AI as a technology that can address repetitive business friction while allowing people to devote more attention to creative, interpersonal, and analytical responsibilities. Drawing from his own experience learning automation without a technical background, he recounts how automation became particularly significant during a difficult period for his business and contributed to an increase in revenue alongside a smaller staff. He suggests that employees can take responsibility for overseeing AI systems as those systems become part of everyday operations.

For entrepreneurs seeking an initial application of AI systems, King recommends beginning with tasks they find particularly burdensome. He cites inbox management and follow-up as examples, describing AI agents that can sort incoming messages, prepare replies in a user’s voice, manage calendar activity, and flag urgent matters. He also discusses AI employees with defined names, roles, and responsibilities that operate alongside his human team, with training based on personal stories, memories, and communication patterns.

King also places the value of automation beyond conventional calculations of hours or financial savings. “Time saved is only ROI if you spend it on something that compounds,” King states. “If automation gives you an evening with your children, another book you can write, or more time to fulfill your purpose, that can be a more meaningful return.”

Through the podcast appearance, King presents AI automation as a subject that extends from business processes into questions about how people allocate their time. His discussion connects his entrepreneurial experience, writing, and experimentation with AI systems to a broader consideration of how emerging technologies may influence everyday work and personal priorities.