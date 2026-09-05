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Veneers Dominican Republic Expands Focus on International Patient Services

ByEthan Lin

Sep 5, 2026

Veneers Dominican Republic, a cosmetic and restorative dental practice led by Dr. Jonathan Collado, is expanding its focus on serving international patients seeking cosmetic dental treatment in Santo Domingo.

The practice’s international patient activity reflects growing interest in accessing cosmetic dentistry outside patients’ home countries while maintaining specific expectations regarding clinical experience, treatment planning, materials and laboratory work.

Miami-based fashion and media professional Anna Estrin is among the international patients who researched cosmetic dentistry options in the Dominican Republic. Estrin began considering treatment abroad after comparing the cost of a complete smile transformation in the United States with international alternatives.

During her research, Anna Estrin reviewed cosmetic cases by Dr. Jonathan Collado and focused on factors including tooth shape, proportions, translucency and surface texture. Her evaluation illustrates the range of considerations international patients may use when selecting a cosmetic dentistry provider.

“I wanted an experienced doctor, advanced technology, excellent laboratory work and the newest generation of veneers, but most importantly, I wanted a beautiful, natural result,” said Anna Estrin.

As part of its work with international patients, Veneers Dominican Republic provides consultations and treatment planning for cosmetic procedures including E-max and porcelain veneers, Lumineers and composite veneers. Treatment plans are determined according to each patient’s individual dental condition and goals.

For patients traveling internationally, treatment duration can also be an important logistical consideration. According to the practice, some cosmetic smile transformations may potentially be completed during a stay of approximately five days, depending on the patient’s condition and treatment plan. This timeframe was particularly relevant to Anna Estrin because of her professional schedule.

The practice emphasizes that patients considering treatment abroad should independently evaluate the dentist’s experience, proposed materials, laboratory standards, treatment plan and aftercare. Cost, the clinic notes, should be considered alongside these factors rather than used as the sole basis for a medical decision.

Veneers Dominican Republic’s continued focus on international patients represents an expansion of its existing cosmetic and restorative dental services in Santo Domingo.

About Veneers Dominican Republic

Veneers Dominican Republic is a cosmetic and restorative dental practice in Santo Domingo led by Dr. Jonathan Collado, serving domestic and international patients.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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