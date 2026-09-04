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The Brand Revivalist Releases New Tactical Playbook For Business Owners

ByEthan Lin

Sep 4, 2026

Following its global release on July 31, 2026, Brand Power Moves addresses one of the most costly blind spots in modern marketing: business owners often gamble on tactics and traffic while overlooking the brand gaps that cause lost leads, weakened differentiation, and wasted marketing spend. Brand Power Moves: The Masters’ Playbook to Making Your Brand Your Unfair Advantage, authored by The Brand Revivalist® and Certified Brand Master, LaTricia Morris, delivers an uncompromising blueprint to help growth-minded leaders stop chasing shallow traffic spikes and start building gravity around their brands.

Morris argues that too many successful organizations operate without the one asset that actually provides leverage: a clear brand system. Instead of pausing to calibrate their core positioning, they keep throwing massive capital at rented reach, forcing their leadership teams into a reactive muck where they are constantly over-explaining their worth and watching their products and services get flattened into cheap commodities.

“You can buy millions of impressions, but you can’t buy authority,” says LaTricia Morris, Founder and CEO of the elite branding agency Ox & Iron. “If your brand is weak, driving more traffic just means you’re paying to get ignored by a larger audience. If you don’t give people a distinct reason to choose you, they’ll default to price every single time, turning your hard work into a disposable commodity.

True category leaders don’t win by outspending the room; they win by out-positioning the noise, collapsing the time to ‘yes,’ and building a stacked offer ecosystem that protects their freedom.”

Unlike standard business books that read like dry, academic textbooks, *Brand Power Moves* functions as an immediate operational playbook. The text outlines 12 precise, high-leverage moves across six key areas: identity and positioning, relationship and messaging, experience design, offer architecture, culture and reach. This book details how to craft a narrative your buyers and your team want to be a part of. It also shows how to build out an ecosystem that better perpetuates cash flow while amplifying your impact, and how to forge collaborations that accelerate exposure.

Published by Ox & Iron, the book (ISBN 979-8-9920934-1-4) is available globally in print and ebook formats, with audio distribution coming soon. Readers can explore Morris’s brand-building tools and unlock the book’s resources through her companion app, The Freedom Foundry, currently expanding its resource library at freedomfoundry.vip.

About LaTricia Morris

LaTricia Morris is The Brand Revivalist®, the Founder and CEO of Ox & Iron and creator of the newly launched Freedom Foundry. A Certified Brand Master, she helps entrepreneurs and organizations build brands rooted in identity, relationship, and intentional experience design.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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