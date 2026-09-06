From Window Cleaning to Facade Sensing: DREAME Pano10 Series Makes Global Debut at IFA 2026

On September 4, IFA 2026 officially opens its doors in Berlin. DREAME is set to unveil the all-new Pano10 Window Cleaning Robot Series, showcasing its latest breakthroughs in window and glass facade cleaning through a retractable mechanical arm, an all-in-one base station system, and 45°C warm-water wiping technology — combining technical innovation with real-world practicality to explore new possibilities for intelligent facade cleaning.

Glass cleaning in high-rise residences has long been a persistent household challenge. Manual window cleaning is time-consuming and labor-intensive, not to mention the safety risks of working at height; traditional window cleaning robots, meanwhile, are often limited by window frame structures and cleaning blind spots around corners, making comprehensive coverage difficult. Addressing increasingly complex home facade environments, the Pano10 Series — making its global debut at this year’s IFA — represents a leap for window cleaning robots, moving from “getting the job done” to “sensing facades and delivering precise, thorough coverage.”

The most frustrating part of everyday window cleaning is often the edges near the window frame. Traditional robots stop at the edge, leaving a ring of blind spots that require manual touch-ups. To address this, the Pano10 Series is equipped with a intelligent retractable arm with up to 10 mm of extension, precisely reaching into corner areas to effectively reduce cleaning blind spots around window frames and narrow spaces, achieving more comprehensive edge-to-edge cleaning.

Having solved the problem of unreachable spots, the Pano10 Series elevates cleaning effectiveness through its 45°C warm-water wiping technology. Paired with a wide-angle spray system for even coverage, it dissolves stubborn stains and softens residual grime more efficiently, making the wiping process smoother and leaving the entire glass surface with a uniform, streak-free finish for crystal-clear views.

For high-rise users, safety is just as important as cleaning performance. With up to 10,000 Pa of suction power and a dual-drive anti-slip climbing system, the Pano10 Series operates stably on vertical facades; its built-in power-off protection maintains suction for up to 30 minutes in the event of a sudden power outage, providing an added layer of safety for high-rise window cleaning.

For windows of varying sizes and structures across different homes, the Pano10 Series offers more than 10 customizable cleaning modes, allowing users to flexibly select modes and parameters based on different types and sizes of smooth vertical facades. Combined with position memory and auto-resume functionality, the device can continue cleaning from where it left off even if the task is interrupted midway, adapting to different household cleaning needs.

While the cleaning process becomes more effortless, post-cleaning maintenance deserves equal attention. The Pano10 Station introduces an all-in-one multi-function base station that integrates four-pad washing, dual-module drying, and smart storage. Together with its constant-clean circulation system and dual-module hot-air convection drying, it ensures mop pads are always clean and ready, eliminating the need for users to manually wash and air-dry mop pads.

From recognizing facade boundaries to automatically extending the mechanical arm, from user-selected cleaning strategies to auto-resume, the Pano10 Series is bringing physical AI capabilities into real home scenarios. Through the coordination of sensors, algorithms, and actuators, it builds a “perception–reasoning–action–feedback” closed-loop system, enabling the device to sense facade boundaries and execute corresponding actions through mechanical structures.

For consumers, physical AI need not remain a complex technical buzzword. When a window cleaning robot can recognize facades and respond with precise physicalactions through mechanical structures, technology truly translates into tangible product value in daily life.

Starting with a single pane of glass, DREAME window cleaning robots are further exploring how robots can sense real facades, navigate complex environments, and make cleaning more efficient, safe, and effortless.