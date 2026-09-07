New Day Construction Completes Three-Month Interior Finish Project at Messenger of Truth Church in Lake Stevens

A New Day Construction crew completed finish carpentry throughout the new church building, including wall paneling reaching approximately 40 feet at the main entrance.

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., September 8, 2026 — New Day Construction has completed a three-month interior finish project at Messenger of Truth Church at 3807 99th Ave NE in Lake Stevens.

The company’s scope focused on finish carpentry throughout the new church building. A two- to three-person New Day Construction crew worked on site daily for approximately three months, installing interior doors and architectural wall finishes across the church.

One of the largest elements of the project was the main entrance, where the crew installed full-height wall paneling extending toward ceilings approximately 40 feet high. “The scale of the entrance was the first thing that stood out on this job,” said Peter Kravchuk, CEO of New Day Construction. “When you’re taking paneling that high, every line and every transition matters because there’s nowhere for a mistake to hide. It takes patience, and our guys did a really good job with it.”

New Day Construction also completed wall paneling throughout the building and inside the classrooms. In the banquet hall, the crew installed vertical shiplap on the columns. The team also added decorative paneling to the front of the church stage. At the rear of the main worship space, the crew completed shiplap walls with acoustic material behind them to help manage sound inside the large room.

“For us, this one meant a little more than just finishing another interior,” Kravchuk said. “We live and work around Lake Stevens, and we knew this would be a place where people would come together for years. Our part of the project was only one piece of the building, but we wanted that piece to be done right.”

That connection also made the three-month project especially meaningful for the crew, according to Kravchuk. Much of the work involved details that church members may never think about individually but will see and use every time they enter the building. “I started in finish carpentry, so I still notice the little things,” Kravchuk said. “A door that sits right, a panel line that carries cleanly up the wall, the way the stage looks when you walk into the room. When you know families are going to spend a lot of time in that building, you care about leaving it in a way you’re proud of.”

The Messenger of Truth project reflects New Day Construction’s roots in finish carpentry as the company has expanded into larger remodeling and construction work.

About New Day Construction

New Day Construction is a family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Bellevue, the Eastside, and the Greater Seattle area. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, home additions, ADU construction, custom homes, and siding replacement.

New Day Construction is fully licensed, insured, and bonded and operates under Washington State contractor license NEWDADC823QR. The company serves homeowners across 39 communities throughout the Eastside and Greater Seattle region.

Locations:

Bellevue Showroom: 1850 130th Ave NE #1, Bellevue, WA 98005

Kirkland Office: 15021 116th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

Lake Stevens Office: 11811 20th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Mukilteo Office: 8490 WA-525, Mukilteo, WA 98275

Media Contact

Sam Brenich

Chief Marketing Officer

New Day Construction

Phone: (425) 522-5748

Email: hello@newdayconstruction.co

1850 130th Ave NE, Suite 1, Bellevue, WA 98005

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