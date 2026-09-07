Qobra Introduces Advanced Commission Accrual Capabilities to Help Finance Teams Strengthen ASC 606 Compliance

Qobra, a leading sales compensation management platform, today announced new platform capabilities designed to give Finance and RevOps teams granular control and complete auditability over sales commission accruals and accounting compliance.

The update specifically addresses the reporting complexities introduced by accounting standards ASC 606 and ASC 340-40, which require incremental costs of obtaining contracts—such as sales commissions—to be capitalized and amortized over the expected period of benefit rather than expensed in the month they are paid.

Solving the Commission Accrual & Audit Dilemma

At many growing organizations, commission is still managed via spreadsheets and CRM data exports that aggregate numbers into a single per-rep payout for payroll. While this generates a final payout figure, it destroys the underlying deal-level attribution required for financial reporting and audit defense.

Furthermore, because commission expenses must be accrued in the period revenue is recognized, finance teams often rely on estimated liabilities before quarter-close. Factors such as quota accelerators, mid-quarter territory changes, contract amendments, currency fluctuations, and post-cutoff refunds frequently cause significant accrual variances and difficult true-up reconciliations.

Qobra’s latest capabilities bridge the gap between sales compensation and financial accounting through three core pillars:

Deal-Level Attribution: Preserves the direct link between every contract and its corresponding commission payout after aggregation, making ASC 606 asset capitalization, amortization, and churn adjustments fully tractable.

Historical Rule Versioning: Maintains declarative compensation rules with effective date ranges, ensuring historical calculations accurately reproduce the exact figures paid at that time rather than running against updated logic.

Immutable Audit Trail: Automatically logs deal data, active rule versions, calculation timestamps, and authorized approvals for every payout, converting variable pay figures into verifiable audit evidence.

“Commission is no longer simply a sales incentive or a payroll calculation—for Finance, it is a critical accounting process that must be defensible and reproducible,” said Antoine Fort, Co-Founder and CEO of Qobra. “When auditors or CFOs examine an accrual, the question is never just what was paid, but how that exact figure was derived. These new capabilities give finance teams total visibility and audit-ready data at the deal level without the risks of manual spreadsheets.”

Platform Adoption and Impact

Qobra’s platform connects natively to CRM, ERP, data warehouse, and HRIS systems to automate the entire variable compensation lifecycle. To date, the company has certified more than $1 billion in commissions on its platform across more than 350 customer accounts and 30,000 active users globally.

According to internal company benchmarking data, organizations adopting Qobra reduce time spent on commission administration and reconciliation by an average of five days per month, while improving sales rep alignment and target attainment.

About Qobra

Founded in 2020 by Antoine Fort, Tanguy Moullec, and Axel Poitral, Qobra is a sales compensation software platform designed for RevOps and Finance teams. The platform automates commission calculations, provides revenue teams with real-time earnings visibility, and equips Finance with an auditable, compliant record of every payout.

Operating from New York, Paris, and London, Qobra serves fast-growing mid-market and enterprise organizations across North America and Europe.

For more information, visit qobra.co .