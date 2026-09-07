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Gabriel & Co. Brings Online Engagement Ring Discovery and In-Store Experience Together

ByEthan Lin

Sep 7, 2026

Gabriel & Co. is bringing online engagement ring discovery and the traditional jewelry-store experience closer together, giving couples greater flexibility in how they research, compare and experience engagement ring designs.

The New York jewelry house allows shoppers to explore its extensive bridal collection online before connecting with an authorized retail partner to experience selected designs in person. The approach reflects how engagement ring shopping has evolved, with more couples beginning their search digitally while still valuing the reassurance of seeing a ring before making a final decision.

Connecting Digital Discovery With Local Jewelers

Through Gabriel & Co., shoppers can explore engagement rings across a wide variety of styles, including solitaire, halo, hidden-halo, three-stone, vintage-inspired and contemporary designs.

Instead of relying solely on the selection available during an initial store visit, customers can research designs beforehand and identify styles that match their preferences.

Gabriel & Co.’s authorized retail network then provides an opportunity to continue that journey in person. This hybrid model preserves the convenience of online discovery while maintaining access to professional assistance when customers need help with sizing, settings, center stones and other considerations.

For an engagement ring, that physical experience can remain particularly valuable. Proportions, setting height and the way a ring looks on the hand can be difficult to judge entirely through photographs.

Personalization Takes a Larger Role

Customization is another important part of the modern engagement ring market.

Couples increasingly want rings that reflect individual preferences rather than selecting from a limited collection of predetermined designs. Gabriel & Co. supports this shift through engagement ring settings available across different styles, precious metals and center-stone shapes, alongside options for more personalized designs.

The combination allows shoppers to begin with an existing aesthetic while adapting the final ring around their preferences.

Engagement Ring Shopping Continues to Change

The growth of online jewelry research does not necessarily mean the traditional jeweler is disappearing. Instead, the two experiences are becoming increasingly connected.

Consumers can now spend time researching styles and understanding their preferences before entering a store. That can make an in-person appointment more focused and help buyers approach a significant purchase with a clearer idea of what they want.

Gabriel & Co.’s model reflects this changing behavior by combining a substantial digital collection with the support of authorized retail partners.

As engagement ring shopping becomes increasingly hybrid, the ability to move naturally between online research, personalization, and an in-person experience is likely to become an increasingly important part of the bridal jewelry market.

About Gabriel & Co.

Gabriel & Co. is a New York-based jewelry house creating bridal and fine jewelry since 1989. Its collections include engagement rings, wedding rings, and fine jewelry available online and through an extensive network of authorized retail partners. The company also provides engagement ring customization and an online-to-in-store preview experience designed to help customers explore and experience selected designs before making their final choice.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

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